A window seat near the plane's wings is the best seat.

While it won’t come as a surprise to most fliers that the window seat trumps all other options, there are a few more things you should consider before booking your flights.

Experts at the Huffington Post have confirmed a window seat is the best seat to get decent sleep on a flight.

For starters, you can easily lean your head against the plane’s wall. This will give you a better chance of avoiding a stiff neck and prevent awkward scenarios like bobbing your head while sleeping or drooling on a stranger’s shoulder.

But the most valuable perk of having the window seat is that you won’t be woken up by passengers who need to climb over you to go to the bathroom, and by people who are walking up and down the aisle. It provides a semi-private space in a rather crowded and public space, giving you the best chance of getting some rest.

Get a window seat near the plane's wings to experience less turbulence. Photo /123rf

The best window seat on the plane is the one by the wings, says another expert.

“As someone with a fear of flying, I always prefer the window seat above the wings,” travel blogger Sean Lau explained.

The nearer you are to the plane’s centre of gravity, the smoother the ride. It’s also convenient to have the choice of managing the window shade, plus the Instagram-able view adds an extra point.

Generally, the back of the cabin is a no-go. It’s the area that experiences the most turbulence, plus the seats might not recline. Bathrooms are also usually at the back of the plane, so if you want some peace, avoid it at all costs.

Of course, if you want the best experience in the sky, it’s never too late to splurge on first-class seats. There’s a lot of legroom, the chairs recline (and sometimes even lie flat), and in general there is a better, calmer ambience.

But, until you have the budget for a first-class experience, the window seat near the wings is your best bet.