Warning: When falling asleep on a plane next to Brits, do so at your own peril.

Warning: When falling asleep on a plane next to Brits, do so at your own peril.

We may grow weary of their self-righteous views on cricket, however you can’t argue that the Brits have a great sense of humour.

Clips showing a sleeping passenger on a plane have gone viral on Reddit after he was preyed upon by one of his friends - and it is an ingenious prank that had the internet in fits of laughter.

The footage shows the snoozing victim with his mouth gaping open and his arms folded over his chest, reports news.com.au.

In his mouth are already two carefully stacked Pringles. However, the prankster is determined to grow the number.

Barely able to hold back his giggling, he adds a third. Then a fourth. And a fifth.

The man seated in the window seat is laughing hysterically as he takes the prank too far and suggests the buddy adds a laminated safety card to the pile.

A sleeping passenger fell victim to one of the greatest pranks ever. Photo / Reddit

The instigator wisely decides not to follow his instruction – however it’s not long before the chip pile comes crashing down as the sleeping passenger’s head flops forward and the Pringles drop in his lap. Causing even more giggles, the dozy mark still doesn’t wake up.

The clip went viral on Reddit and gave way to a hilarious array of responses.

“It’s like Jenga, but with Pringles,” one person wrote.

“How did I know they were British before I put the sound on,” shared another.

“I adore that the older gentleman got to be ‘just one of the boys’ again. He is thoroughly enjoying himself,” added a third.

“This is the best Pringles commercial I’ve ever seen,” another wrote.