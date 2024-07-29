Explore Tahiti while staying at a five-star hotel. Photo / 123rf

Family adventures in Australia

Want to escape to the Great Barrier Reef but crave a relaxed ambience? Visit Port Douglas, the gateway to two of Australia’s World Heritage-listed sites: the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree National Park.

With this Flight Centre deal, you’ll get an exclusive family room at the Silkari Lagoons Port Douglas for seven nights for the whole family. Enjoy quality family time in a spacious two-bedroom apartment with a personal balcony spa overlooking the resort’s lagoon-style pools.

Make memories outside the hotel and sail away on the Low Isles Cruise. Have a tropical lunch on-board and treat the family to a full day of water activities, such as snorkelling tours, coral viewing, and guided beach walks. Meet over 100 Australian species at the Wildlife Habitat, including the southern cassowary and Lumholtz’s tree kangaroo.

Book this deal for as low as $4899 per family of four (two adults and two kids) before August 7 and travel between October 13, 2024, and March 31, 2025. Visit flightcentre.co.nz or call 0800475059 for more info.

Make memories with your family at Port Douglas. Photo / 123rf

Champagne staycation in Queenstown

For those who love staying indoors, indulge in a sparkling staycation at QT Queenstown’s the Champagne Parlour. The exclusive Remarkable Lake Room is designed in collaboration with New Zealand creative, Evie Kemp, and features a cosy customised room filled with charming rosy furniture. In true QT Queenstown style and luxury, the room balances Evie’s artistic vision with the picturesque snowy landscape of New Zealand’s Southern Alps. Enjoy a complimentary bottle of G.H. Mumm Rose and the Champagne mini bar. In the morning, tuck into a complimentary Champagne breakfast for two.

This unique accommodation is only available until August 17, so book your stay now at qthotels.com from $699 per night. For inquiries, contact +64 (03) 450 3450.

READ MORE: Review: QT Queenstown’s Champagne Parlour is a luxury winter hideaway

A look at the adorable Champagne Parlour in QT Queenstown. Photo / QT Queenstown’

Visit a mystery island in the Pacific

For adventurers, an 11-day cruise spent island hopping the most beautiful islands in the Pacific sounds like the ultimate holiday. Embark on P&O’s Bounty Discovery cruise aboard the Pacific Explorer and you’ll spend the first two days sailing from Auckland to the Pacific Islands.

The ship is fully equipped with excellent restaurants and bars, including Luke Mangan’s restaurant, water activities and waterslides, as well as entertaining nightly shows. On the fourth day, you’ll anchor at the first beautiful island: Mystery Island.

From here, you’ll snorkel, meet the locals, and learn about culture and tradition on the island of Aneityum. Then continue the cruise to Port Vila, where you’ll zipline, horse trek, skim across waves, and explore the bridges of Eden.

Next you’ll reach Lifou and Noumea, where you’ll explore white sand beaches, small coves, limestone caves, and grottos, and discover the food and culture. The last island you’ll visit is Norfolk Island, before heading back to Auckland.

Prices start from $1939.90 per person, share twin, for travel between September 10-20, 2024. Book your tickets at pocruises.co.nz Call 0800 78 0716 for more information.

Discover the unique islands in the Pacific with this cruise. Photo / 123rf

Explore South America’s stunning landscapes

Cost Saver’s Canyon Country Showcase is a seven-day journey that takes travellers from Las Vegas to America’s southwestern canyonlands.

Starting off in Las Vegas, you’ll visit the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area where you’ll learn about its rich geological history, then visit the iconic Route 66, complete with classic motels, kitsch petrol pumps, and steaming apple pie.

Next, you’ll get a first glimpse of the 2-billion-year-old Unesco World Heritage site: the Grand Canyon. Continue your journey to Wupatki National Monument, Monument Valley, Bryce Canyon National Park, and Zion National Park. You’ll then head back to Sin City and transfer either at Harry Reid International Airport for those heading home, or at Golden Nugget Hotel for those extending their stay.

Priced from $2565 per person, this deal includes accommodation, breakfast and meals, and knowledgeable guides. Book at costsavertour.com or call 0800 484 333.

Tour the most stunning landscapes in the southern US. Photo / Supplied

