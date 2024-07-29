Spend more than a week island hopping and snorkelling at the Pacific Islands. Photo / 123rf
From tanning in paradise to discovering a mystery island — here are this week’s top travel deals that you shouldn’t miss.
Tahiti’s beautiful beaches
Start planning your next tropical getaway with Travel Associates’ latest Tahiti deal. Stay at the five-star Sofitel Kia Ora Moorea Beach Resort and enjoy five days in paradise complete with ocean views from your room.
Stay in their superior oceanview bungalow and enjoy the stunning views and luxurious decor. From the hotel, you can create an itinerary that fits your preferences, whether it’s packed with wellness treatments, a romantic dinner on the beach, or a day filled with exploration and water activities.
For as low as $2709 per person, book this deal before August 4 with Travel Associates for travel from January 1 to March 31. Book now to secure a bonus US$100 equivalent food and beverage credit, early check-in, late check-out, and an upgrade upon arrival (all subject to availability). Visit travel-associates.co.nz or call 0800 482 776.
With this Flight Centre deal, you’ll get an exclusive family room at the Silkari Lagoons Port Douglas for seven nights for the whole family. Enjoy quality family time in a spacious two-bedroom apartment with a personal balcony spa overlooking the resort’s lagoon-style pools.
Make memories outside the hotel and sail away on the Low Isles Cruise. Have a tropical lunch on-board and treat the family to a full day of water activities, such as snorkelling tours, coral viewing, and guided beach walks. Meet over 100 Australian species at the Wildlife Habitat, including the southern cassowary and Lumholtz’s tree kangaroo.
Book this deal for as low as $4899 per family of four (two adults and two kids) before August 7 and travel between October 13, 2024, and March 31, 2025. Visit flightcentre.co.nz or call 0800475059 for more info.
For those who love staying indoors, indulge in a sparkling staycation at QT Queenstown’s the Champagne Parlour. The exclusive Remarkable Lake Room is designed in collaboration with New Zealand creative, Evie Kemp, and features a cosy customised room filled with charming rosy furniture. In true QT Queenstown style and luxury, the room balances Evie’s artistic vision with the picturesque snowy landscape of New Zealand’s Southern Alps. Enjoy a complimentary bottle of G.H. Mumm Rose and the Champagne mini bar. In the morning, tuck into a complimentary Champagne breakfast for two.
This unique accommodation is only available until August 17, so book your stay now at qthotels.com from $699 per night. For inquiries, contact +64 (03) 450 3450.
The ship is fully equipped with excellent restaurants and bars, including Luke Mangan’s restaurant, water activities and waterslides, as well as entertaining nightly shows. On the fourth day, you’ll anchor at the first beautiful island: Mystery Island.
From here, you’ll snorkel, meet the locals, and learn about culture and tradition on the island of Aneityum. Then continue the cruise to Port Vila, where you’ll zipline, horse trek, skim across waves, and explore the bridges of Eden.
Next you’ll reach Lifou and Noumea, where you’ll explore white sand beaches, small coves, limestone caves, and grottos, and discover the food and culture. The last island you’ll visit is Norfolk Island, before heading back to Auckland.
Prices start from $1939.90 per person, share twin, for travel between September 10-20, 2024. Book your tickets at pocruises.co.nz Call 0800 78 0716 for more information.