The largest cruise ships at sea.

Here are six of the biggest, brightest, and newest mega ships for your next overseas holiday, writes Tiana Templeman

Most people cruise to get to their next destination, but on a mega-ship, your transport is a destination in itself. Mega-ships carry more than 3500 passengers and are not only big, they’re also mega-fun with amazing activities, cutting-edge facilities, and suitable accommodation options for all.

Icon of the Seas | Royal Caribbean

Icon of the Seas sets the benchmark for big with 20 decks, 2805 Staterooms, 5610 passengers, 20 restaurants, seven pools, and six waterslides. Currently the largest cruise ship in the world, it has eight separate neighbourhoods and multiple areas dedicated to thrills and good times on a grand scale. Think of it as a floating family-friendly resort that’s guaranteed to keep you entertained with loads of things to see, eat, and do. Sailing year-round out of Miami, Icon of the Seas offers seven-night round-trip Caribbean cruises, with some itineraries including a day at Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island.

Icon of the Seas is currently the largest cruise ship in the world. Photo / Supplied

Iona | P&O Cruises

Wondering why you’ve never heard of this P&O Cruises ship before? That’s because Iona is part of P&O Cruises Australia’s sister brand in the UK where the ship is based. Catering to 5200 passengers, this mega-ship is aimed at families and a younger demographic with the fun spread over 16 decks with multiple pools, spas, and dining options designed to offer more choice and less crowds. Daytime activities revolve around traditional pleasures like swimming in one of the ship’s four pools. A gin distillery and ultra-cool nightclub, 710 Club, put the focus on those who want to stay up late after families have gone to bed, with a theatre and production shows rounding out the nightlife. Destinations are primarily European round-trip itineraries sailing out of Southampton.

P&O Cruises' Iona, catering to 5200 passengers, offers a gin distillery and a nightclub called 710 Club. Photo / P&O Cruises

Disney Wish | Disney Cruise Line

The newest and largest ship in the Disney fleet, Disney Wish, packs plenty of Disney delights into its holidays afloat. With a capacity of 4000 passengers and featuring Disney entertainment, design features, and themes from Disney classics to Star Wars and the Marvel universe, there’s something to entertain and delight cruisers of every age. Disney has a firm focus on families, but the ship’s extensive array of adults-only facilities also brings plenty of couples on board. Disney Wish sails year-round from Port Canaveral in Florida with a choice of three- and four-night itineraries to the Bahamas and Disney’s own island, Disney Castaway Cay.

The Disney Wish continues the Disney Cruise Line tradition of blending an elegant, classical exterior design — a tribute to the golden age of cruising — with the emblematic colours of Mickey Mouse. Photo / Steven Diaz

MSC Seashore | MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises’ MSC Seashore combines European styling and class with well-priced fares, although the ship’s exciting for-a-fee activities may tempt you to spend more while you’re on board. With 19 decks and a capacity of 4540 passengers, this cutting-edge ship packs a punch with features like an F1 simulator, interactive cinema, bowling alley, zip lines, and a fun Pirates Cove aquapark for kids. Add 18 bars and lounges, with 12 indoor and six outdoor venues, five speciality restaurants, and four main dining rooms, and you’re covered for dining and drinks. MSC Seashore sails in the Caribbean year-round with decor that favours chrome and mirrors to showcase how fabulous you look.

Sky Princess | Princess Cruises

With a capacity of 3660 guests spread over 19 decks, Sky Princess just makes it into the mega-ship category. This is the largest ship in the Princess fleet, but it doesn’t set out to reinvent the cruise line’s brand. Instead, it enhances what Princess does best by offering an amped-up version of the line’s classic cruise experience. There’s a focus on tradition, with three main dining rooms, four speciality restaurants, and multiple pools. Although there are new features like a revamped pool deck and double the number of hot tubs, these facilities are nothing groundbreaking, but they do step things up a notch. The Sky Suite has one of the most oversized balconies at sea and 270-degree views if your credit card is up for the challenge. Sky Princess sails in Europe during summer and the Caribbean in the off-season.

Sky Princess, the largest ship in the Princess fleet, focuses on tradition with multiple dining rooms and pools. Photo / Princess Cruises

Norwegian Encore | Norwegian Cruise Line

The last of the big NCL ships, Norwegian Encore, carries almost 4000 passengers and has the modern decor that’s a feature of the NCL fleet, plus exciting add-ons like the Broadway show “Kinky Boots”. With 20-plus restaurants and 20 decks, you’re spoiled for choice from the top to the bottom of this family-friendly ship. Norwegian Encore is a hit with kids and the young-at-heart thanks to all the onboard activities, such as a speedway go-cart track, purpose-built laser tag space, virtual reality play area, and last but not least, the Aqua Park, which has extreme water slides that zip you out over the edge of the ship. Add a Vibe Beach Club pass to your cruise and enjoy adults-only hot tubs and bars as you sail around Alaska, the Caribbean, and Europe, depending on the season.