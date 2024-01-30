Voyager 2023 media awards
What it’s like aboard the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas

By Jo Kessel
6 mins to read
Jo Kessel enjoying some of the ship’s features. Photo / Simon Brook-Webb

Does bigger always equal better? Writer Jo Kessel jumps aboard Royal Caribbean’s brand-new Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship.

As I peer over the top of a tall, yellow waterslide,

