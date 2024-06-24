QT Queenstown is all about the Mumm this winter with its Champagne Parlour pop-up room. Photo / EVT

QT Queenstown has transformed one of its lakeview rooms into a rosy-hued, champagne-filled residence for a limited time this winter. Tom Rose checks into the Champagne Parlour.

With its jagged mountains, picturesque vistas and a grand lake, this tourist hotspot never fails to impress, regardless of the season. Nestled far from any big city near the bottom of the country, Queenstown’s alpine environment draws crowds all year round.

This enchanting town consistently caters for all types of travellers, from the adventurous to the luxurious ones. For those visitors keen to tap into their indulgent side, like having a cheeky glass of bubbles with breakfast, QT Hotel & Resorts is reintroducing a much-loved experience to town this winter.

The company has partnered with the renowned champagne house G.H. Mumm to deliver the second iteration of their beloved Champagne Parlour - a temporary residence hidden down the halls of QT Queenstown’s ninth floor.

Having grown up in Queenstown, I spend most of my time at home and with family when I visit. However, familiarity often means I don’t get to see parts of the place as I would through a traveller’s eyes.

So, when the opportunity arose to experience QT and Mumm’s unique collaboration firsthand, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to try something new. I hopped on a plane and headed to Queenstown to try out the champers-inspired retreat at one of the Otago’s trendiest hotels.

The view from QT Queenstown's Champagne Parlour pop-up room. Photo / EVT

Perched above the shores of Lake Wakatipu, QT Queenstown excels in providing exceptional service in a quirky yet comfortable atmosphere. Their pink-filled escape is a bold offering for those looking to celebrate special occasions and indulge in what is arguably the most well-known champagne on the market.

Tāmaki Makarau-based designer Evie Kemp was brought on board to breathe new life into the lakeview room. Taking inspiration from bottles of Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé and the frosty paradise awaiting guests outside, Kemp infused the parlour with her unique flair, adding signature furnishings, cozy interiors, and creating retro artwork for the space.

The Champagne Parlour has opened its doors in the middle of winter. Arriving late on a cold June day, bundled in a few extra layers and accustomed to Auckland weather, the hotel’s lobby provided a warm oasis as I checked in for my overnight stay. As the light dipped behind the mountains, I made my way up to the parlour.

Its distinctive pink door made it hard to miss. Entering the eclectic room, I was immediately struck by some of the finer details, illuminated by a giant red neon light stretching from floor to ceiling. Affirmations like, “It’s never too cold for champagne,” assured me I’d acclimatise just fine here. Chic ski-themed art and framed photos were a reminder of the snow-covered mountains only a short drive away.

The Mumm-themed bathroom in The Champagne Parlour made for a fun and relaxed atmosphere. Photo / EVT

The decor extends into the spacious bathroom, complete with an overhead shower and bathtub. The mirror proclaims, “Darling, you look fabulous,” adding a playful, informal tone to the lavish space. Guests are provided with plush champagne-coloured G.H. Mumm robes and a Botanical Rose and Himalayan salt bath bomb to enjoy a rejuvenating soak.

An iced bottle of Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé waits on the table for guests, accompanied by pink macarons and a selection of self-care goodies. The mini-bar is filled with plenty more bottles of Mumm if you run out, but there’s also snacks, coffee, tea and other drinks there. Regardless, a phone labelled ‘Call for Champagne’ ensures ample access to room service for whatever you need.

The ninth-floor view deserves special praise. Overlooking Lake Wakatipu, the hotel is ideally positioned on the waterfront, close to the best restaurants, bars and attractions yet far enough to enjoy a quiet night in without the hustle and bustle of town. I’d have kept the balcony door open as much as possible if the sun set later than 5pm and it wasn’t so cold.

As the natural light faded from the rose-tinted windows, I met with QT Queenstown’s director of champagne for a crash course on Mumm champagne and a taste of Reds’ new menu. Marine, dressed in a bright pink suit, prepared the G.H. Mumm tasting flight, pouring two varieties of Mumm champagne and two of the brand’s New Zealand sparkling wines.

We chatted over bubbles, and I learned a great deal about the different wine blends and the production process. The Mumm Marlborough Brut Prestige uses Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier grapes grown in Marlborugh, while the Mumm Central Otago Blanc de Noir takes Pinot Noir grapes sourced from three corners of the Central Otago wine region.

Guests are greeted with a complimentary bottle of Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé on arrival. Photo / EVT

Marine recommended pairing them with specific items from Reds, such as the Mt Cook salmon sashimi and the seared wagyu beef steak. The Asian fusion menu was truly impressive with a variety of well-crafted dishes. My highlight dish was the chicken tsukune - a chicken meatball served on a skewer atop a slice of fried bread.

The next morning, I had the option of a champagne breakfast in bed, easily ordered over the phone using the ‘Feed Me’ button. Despite the obvious temptation, I decided to visit Bazaar, the marketplace-style restaurant on level six open to both guests and the public.

Boasting an all-you-can-eat buffet and a fridge with fresh juice and health shots ready to go, the chefs stand by and can help guests with special requests and orders. I tried to sample a little bit of everything, although my plate ultimately resembled that of a full English breakfast.

Speaking to the friendly staff before quickly discerning the best table with a view, I settled by the tall windows and admired Queenstown’s winter charm from the comfort of the restaurant. Local or visitor, the Southern Alps’ allure never fades.

Guests can book a night in the Champagne Parlour for a limited time. The experience is available at QT Queenstown until August 17.

Bazaar, one of QT Queenstown's two establishments, is a marketplace-style restaurant with attentive staff and an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet.

Location: 30 Brunswick St, Queenstown 9300, New Zealand

Getting there: QT Queenstown is a 15-20 minute drive from Queenstown Airport, which is connected to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch with direct daily flights from Air New Zealand and Jetstar. International flights also connect the town to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Perfect for: Those looking for a unique luxury hotel experience in Queenstown, with sensational views and mouth-watering food paired with some of the finest of G.H. Mumm’s collection. The Champagne Parlour is better suited for singles or couples given it’s one room only, but families can always book another room if you’re bringing the whole team.

Food and drink: Bazaar is a marketplace-style restaurant that features both buffet food and friendly chefs ready to cook up special requests. Reds Bar sits opposite, providing an extensive drinks list and a new menu. Both venues are situated on level six with views over Lake Wakatipu.

Facilities: On top of the food and drinks, there is a pool located on the roof of the Rydges Hotel that guests can access at the bottom of QT. The hotel also offers a sauna, ski room and free Wi-Fi.

Price: The Champagne Parlour costs $699 per night and includes champagne breakfast in bed for two and a bottle of G.H. Mumm Rosé on arrival. It is only available to book until August 17. Champagne tasting flights are $55 per person.

In the neighbourhood: Walk five minutes down Brunswick St to get to the waterfront. Central Queenstown is a further five minutes along Beach St.

For more information and to book the Champagne Parlour, visit here.