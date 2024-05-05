Discover the grand world of wines at Noble Rot Wine Bar. Photo / Noble Rot Wine Bar

Travel the world through your taste buds by gorging on Wellington’s rich food scene.

There’s no denying that our cool little capital has one of the most diverse food scenes in the country. With a variety of restaurants specialising in cuisines, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when eating out in Wellington. But don’t fret, we have narrowed down the best in the city, from high-end restaurants to wine-and-dine spots, to hole-in-the-wall ramen hangouts.

Start your food tour with New Zealand’s best dishes

Logan Brown

Every New Zealand food tour should start with its local offerings, and Logan Brown is the perfect spot to kick off this Wellington tour. From the ingredients to the ever-changing menus, to their sustainable values, Logan Brown is a proud Kiwi restaurant through and through.

Logan Brown focuses on its passion for environmental consciousness, and it walks the talk by sourcing locally and sustainably — minimising its carbon footprint, and avoiding at-risk species in their food. We can’t recommend a specific dish because the eatery frequently changes and improves its offerings, but make sure to book a table in advance to get the most out of your experience.

Opens 5pm every Wednesday to Sunday for dinner, and noon every Friday for lunch

Fill the table with authentic Malaysian dishes

Little Penang

Want to try authentic street food from Penang in Wellington? Little Penang is your spot. This little restaurant is well loved by residents and loyal foodies. It offers classic dishes like char koay teow, mee goreng, roti, nasi lemak, nasi goreng, Hainanese chicken rice, and curry dishes. If you’re looking for a different dish to try every weekday, their daily specials for lunch and takeaway are the best way to go.

Opens 11am for lunch and 5pm for dinner every Monday to Saturday.

Dig into a classic Japanese bowl of ramen

The Ramen Shop

A group of ramen enthusiasts who couldn’t find a ramen spot in Wellington decided to take it into their own hands and opened The Ramen Shop. It started as a pop-up restaurant in 2013, and now, it is renowned in Wellington for its authentic Japanese ramen bowls. You should visit if you’re up for trying a range of ramen options, all made with rich broths and home-made noodles. Its black garlic tonkutsu is a must-try, and if you want to pair your ramen, it has a few choices for sides and rice bowls too.

Open every day from noon-2pm for lunch, and 5.30pm-8.30pm for dinner

Experience an authentic Italian Osteria

Cicio Cacio Osteria

In Italy, an osteria is a small, intimate place that serves wine and simple but tasty meals. It’s usually housed in a small space, tucked in a corner of the city or town, serving residents who have grown loyal through the years. Now imagine all of these aspects and put them all in Wellington.

The Cicio Cacio is the perfect example of an authentic Italian osteria, and Wellington residents are quite lucky to have such a spot. Its goal is simple, take their guests to Italy through humble but authentic Italian food and fine-tune the perfect cosy environment. Every month, it unlocks lost Italian recipes and curates its menus to fit a specific Italian city, creating a unique experience for every guest. Book a table today to get a taste of Italy, and don’t forget to have a glass of wine too.

Opens 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday

Taste delicious dishes cooked over an open woodfire

Charley Noble Eatery & Bar

Charley Noble Eatery & Bar on the Wellington waterfront is a wood-fired grill restaurant known for its exceptional grilled meats, seafood, and vegetables. It was set up as a smart-casual eatery by Paul Hoather, focusing on turning good produce into good food for people to enjoy. Now, the restaurant still uses an open woodfire to cook most of its dishes, like greenstone creek Scotch fillet, Charley Noble burger, and woodfired rotisserie New Zealand pork belly. With its amazing menu and elegant yet relaxed atmosphere, the restaurant is an ideal spot for special dinners and casual get-togethers.

Opens 11.30am every weekday, and 5pm every weekend

Dive into the best seafood dishes in the capital

Ortega Fish Shack

If you’re more into surf over turf, you’ll find Wellington’s seafood paradise at the heart of Mt Victoria. Ortega Fish Shack’s menu features an array of fresh seafood dishes and is often changing depending on what’s available in the season, but some crowd favourites include their famous oysters and fish tacos. The restaurant is also passionate about its sustainability promise and does so by sourcing local, seasonal ingredients. The venue’s lovely interior and warm atmosphere evoke an intimate dining experience. You can also book their private room for up to 32 guests for gatherings, parties, and family dinners.

Opens 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday

Discover unique vegetarian offerings

Hillside Kitchen

Located directly across the road from the Prime Minister’s residence, the Hillside Kitchen takes pride in its innovative seasonal menu where ingredients are either locally produced or picked from its own garden. What’s unique about this restaurant is its dedication to creating dishes that reflect the best of New Zealand’s produce, and as a surprise — everything is meatless.

Because there’s no fixed menu, it’s better to go for its tasting menu so you can try the eatery’s carefully curated dishes, from snacks to entrees to petit fours. The cosy yet elegant atmosphere makes it ideal for a special evening out, especially for those who are looking for a romantic date night or a memorable dinner.

Opens 5pm, Wednesday to Sunday

Wrap up your Wellington food tour with a glass of wine

Noble Rot Wine Bar

The food tour has been fun, but don’t let it end without enjoying an exceptional glass of wine.

Noble Rot Wine Bar’s extensive wine collection speaks for itself, offering nearly 100 wines by the glass and about 1000 references on its wine list, with a strong emphasis on New Zealand wines. However, if you want to elevate your wine and dine experience, make sure to ask for the Wine-oji Blind Flight.

In this unique activity, guests receive three 100ml glasses of wine, not knowing their identities, only their colours — 2 white and 1 red, or a selection of only reds or whites. Each glass is numbered, corresponding to a coaster that reveals the wine’s identity. Guests often swap coasters, challenging one another to guess the wine’s variety and origin. It’s not just about drinking; it’s an engaging, educational experience that’s sure to impress — and challenge — every wine aficionado.

Opens 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday

