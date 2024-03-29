Fancy a fistful of juicy, drippy burger without the meat? Lucky for you, the 100 per cent vegan Burger Plant in Dunedin has you covered. Photo / Supplied

No matter if you’re strictly vegan, vegetarian, or just curious and ready to try, here are some can’t-miss vegan options around the country that will transport your tastebuds to Happytown. Meat? You’ll never miss it.

Auckland

Ponsonby’s Little Bird Kitchen boasts a cult-like following, regularly seeing queues that snake outside the door, so keen are customers on their high-quality, organic, preservative-free, raw menu. They even crack, scoop, and milk their own coconuts every week — more than 200 of them. littlebirdorganics.co.nz

The kimchi burger with kale chips at Ponsonby's Little Bird Kitchen. Photo / Fiona Goodall; Getty

Taranaki

Lemonwood Eatery stands out amongst Ōakura’s venues with its commitment to healthy cuisine eschewing animal products. The menu is abundant and even the fussiest eater will find something to suit. Trouble deciding? Try the tasting platter. Stand-out menu items are the garlic-and-sesame wontons and the cumin-seeded polenta chips. Take home some of their lemony almond feta, if it’s not sold out. lemonwoodeatery.co.nz

Wellington

How about a spot of wining and dining? The Botanist in Wellington has a vegan solution for all your cravings - breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even for your late-night outs. Pioneers in plant-based cuisine, they’re located on the beautiful south coast, offering stunning sea views and a sun-soaked courtyard.

Enjoy a rotating selection of six craft beers, their specially curated botanical cocktails, or a pick from their locally sourced, organic wine list.

Give their unique banana blossom ‘fish’ a try. You’ll find it battered and served with chips during the day, or paired with broccoli and slaw come evening. A delightful and nutritious bite that some swear is just as good as the real thing. Savory, nutrient-rich, and most importantly, it hits the spot. https://thebotanistlyallbay.co.nz/

Christchurch

The cheerful vibe and charming fit-out make Barefoot Eatery in Christchurch a must-visit. Regulars love the location and the substantial serves. Smoothies are as inventive as they are tasty, and fresh-pressed juices sell like [vegan] hotcakes. facebook.com/barefooteats

Queenstown

While not a solely vegan cafe, Bespoke Kitchen serves a fair amount of food – about half the menu – that will make your plant-loving heart happy. They say we eat with our eyes first, and this gorgeously presented food tastes as lovely as it looks. bespokekitchen.co.nz

Bespoke Kitchen cafe and restaurant in Queenstown. Photo / Supplied

Dunedin

Fancy a fistful of juicy, drippy burger? Lucky for you, the 100 per cent vegan Burger Plant in Dunedin has you covered. But let’s not stop there ... burgers here go to a new level of creativity – and kindness. Have yours with ‘fush’, a mac-and-cheese patty, chook or ginger and sesame. Pies, shakes, and sundaes are all dairy-free and will leave you feeling like you’ve had a cheat meal without cheating. burgerplantnz.com

This story was originally published on August 27, 2020 and has been updated.