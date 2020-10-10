90 capital minutes in Wellington, NZ: A traveller's guide

Mt Victoria, seen from the Wellington waterfront. Photo / WellingtonNZ

Wellington in 90 minutes? It's a breeze.

Wellington. The classy capital where you can take in politics, coffee, a waterfront walk, cultural gems and a bucket fountain all in 90 minutes. Easy!

Start with a coffee (on a non-sitting day) at Copperfield's, right in the Beehive and make sure you add on a free Parliament tour. Politics, architecture and stories lovingly woven together - and you might even meet an MP on the way.

Right across the road at the National Library is the He Tohu interactive exhibition showcasing New Zealand's foundation documents. See how the Treaty of Waitangi made its way around the nation in an extraordinary display. It's free and very family-friendly.

The best view in Wellington is along the waterfront. Fancy a wine or gelato along the way? Take your pick as you stroll to Te Papa Tongarewa to explore the nation's heritage at our most-loved hub.

The Beehive, New Zealand's Parliament building, at twilight. Photo / 123rf

Hungry? Then head to Cuba St to delve into boho Wellington. You can eat your way up and down the street but try Rasa for the best South Indian/Malaysian cuisine in Wellington. The delectable lunch menu is my secret weapon at least once a week.

If weather isn't on your side, then snuggle up at the Lighthouse Cinema on Wigan St; definitely the cosiest movie seating in the city, and indie movies abound. If you want a quick trip to Bali, try out Qubu Day Spa in Johnston St, a small spa with a big personality. It's my go-to spot for pampering.

There are annual rituals in WellingtonI never miss. Any of these experiences connects you to nature in 90 minutes. Visiting the spring flowers in the Botanic Garden, a picnic on top of Mt Victoria, trekking to the Brooklyn windmill for the superlative views, exploring Zealandia or a bike ride along the Hutt River. When the bike ride is over it's time for a beer and what better location than Wellington? The in-the-know head to Garage Project Taproom on Aro St, or try out any of the micro-breweries dotting the city. You'll never be thirsty.

Whatever your pick in the city, 90 minutes will be time well spent. Give in to the wind, soak up the views, tickle the taste buds and explore something new. That's Wellington.

Jennifer Looman is a tour guide at Parliament.

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com