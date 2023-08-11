The best things in life are free, and in Wellington, this couldn’t be more true. This compact but vibrant city, renowned for its cultural scene and natural beauty, has an impressive array of cost-free activities to offer. From sandy beaches and scenic walks to enriching museums and captivating art installations, Wellington sure knows how to deliver unforgettable experiences without costing you a penny.

Wellington gardens

The Wellington Botanic Gardens. Photo / 123rf

Wellington’s gardens provide tranquility to those looking for a peaceful retreat amidst the city’s hustle and bustle. The Botanic Garden in Thorndon spans over 25 hectares of landscaped gardens, native bush, and exotic flora. Don’t miss the Begonia House, a beautiful greenhouse that boasts a collection of begonias, orchids, and other tropical plants year-round. Head over to Ōtari-Wilton’s Bush in Wilton, the only public botanic garden in New Zealand dedicated solely to native plants. Wander along its walking tracks, and you’ll be treated to diverse plant life, including towering tree ferns and 800-year-old rimu trees.

In Melrose, there is Truby King Park, the historic home and garden of Truby King, the founder of the Plunket Society. The park’s beautiful gardens are meticulously maintained, and its views over Lyall Bay are pretty stunning too. Finally, take a stroll through Bolton Street Cemetery. It may seem like an unusual suggestion but it’s worth a visit. One of Wellington’s oldest cemeteries, it’s also an intriguing heritage site and a green space with great views of the city.

Te Papa Tongarewa Museum

Situated on the beautiful Wellington waterfront, Te Papa Tongarewa fuses the traditional and the contemporary. It’s where New Zealand’s cultural and natural history unfolds through six floors of exhibits. Its Maori name, meaning ‘container of treasures,’ couldn’t be more fitting. This isn’t your usual ‘do not touch’ museum experience either — the exhibits invite you to an immersive experience where you can touch, play, and engage.

The Te Taiao Nature exhibit showcases New Zealand’s wildlife and its relationship with the country’s seismic history. Bush City is an outdoor display featuring a diverse arrangement of native plant species and engaging family-friendly activities. Art lovers, don’t miss the Toi Art exhibit, a multi-level spectacle that houses the national art collection, with a staggering lineup of 40,000 traditional and contemporary pieces, including photography, sculpture, and painting. Best of all, entry to Te Papa is free, with the exception of occasional special exhibitions.

Oriental Bay

Oriental Bay Beach in Wellington on a bluebird day. Photo / 123rf

On Wellington’s southern coastline, you’ll find Oriental Bay, the city’s most popular beach. If you’re a fan of scenic walks, the bay has a popular promenade that stretches along the waterfront. A stroll here, especially at sunset, is a must-do. Oriental Bay is dotted with colourful heritage houses on the surrounding hills. There’s always a buzz along the bay’s streets, with cafes, restaurants, and ice cream parlours providing a lively backdrop. In summer, it’s an ideal destination for sunbathing, swimming, or even a picnic. In winter, you can still enjoy the beach - just bundle up, grab a takeaway coffee, and enjoy the ocean air.

Hike up Mount Victoria

Located right in the heart of the city, hiking up Mount Victoria is like taking a stairway to the best sights in town. The walking trails start from Charles Plimmer Park and lead you up to a lookout with a 360-degree view of Wellington City, the harbour, and beyond.

You don’t need to be a seasoned hiker to enjoy this. The trails are well-marked and varied, with options for both casual visitors and more energetic hikers. Though the climb can get fairly steep, the vistas from the top are worth every step. The hike also takes you through a native forest, giving you a dose of New Zealand’s lush greenery right in the city. Plus, the area is rich in movie history – many scenes from The Lord of the Rings were filmed here. Pack your water, sunblock, and camera - because the only thing you’ll be spending here is your energy.

Wellington Waterfront

The 'Solace in the Wind' sculpture leans into the weather on Wellington's waterfront. Photo / Jeff McEwan, Capture Studios

Walking the Wellington Waterfront is one of the best ways to enjoy the city. Start your journey at the Queens Wharf area, home to the iconic Wellington City to Sea Bridge. It’s a hub for street performers, markets, and events, so there’s always something to see. As you continue, you’ll come across the playful waterfront sculptures, from the striking ‘Solace in the Wind’ to the colourful ‘Len Lye’s Water Whirler.’ These unique pieces are an integral part of Wellington’s artsy vibe.

You’ll find Frank Kitts Park here, a great place to rest your feet and enjoy the harbour views. If you’re in the mood for a quick bite or a coffee, the park is lined with a variety of eateries like Kaffee Eis or Apache. Your waterfront walk will also take you past the serene Waitangi Park, before wrapping up at Oriental Bay.

National War Memorial Park (Pukeahu National War Memorial Park)

The National War Memorial Park is a space of quiet reflection dedicated to the memory of New Zealanders who gave their lives in various conflicts. Within the park stands the National War Memorial - a carillon and the Hall of Memories. The towering carillon, or bell tower, is hard to miss, while the Hall of Memories provides a solemn place to remember the fallen.

Then there’s the Australian Memorial, a symbol of the close relationship between Australia and New Zealand. And you can’t miss the striking Peace Monument, a gift from Turkey, standing as a testament to reconciliation and peace. Throughout the park, information panels share insights into New Zealand’s military history.

Tour the New Zealand Parliament Buildings

Parliament Buildings, Wellington. 11 August, 2022. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Parliament Buildings are an architectural wonder. From the iconic ‘Beehive’ that houses executive offices to the neoclassical Parliament House and the Victorian-style Parliamentary Library, it’s an interesting mix of styles and eras.

The guides are knowledgeable, sharing insights into the country’s political system, interesting historical facts, and even some juicy political anecdotes. In addition to exploring the interiors, take time to enjoy the Parliament Grounds. The lush lawns and cityscapes make for some great photo ops.

Weta Cave

Weta Cave, located in the suburb of Miramar, is part of Weta Workshop, the world-renowned special effects and prop company co-founded by Peter Jackson of Lord of the Rings fame. When you step into the Weta Cave mini-museum, you’re stepping into a world of creativity and craftsmanship. You’ll see authentic props from films like The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and Avatar, and get a behind-the-scenes look at how these blockbuster props and creatures come to life. While you’re there, don’t miss the exclusive documentary screening. It’s free and gives you a glimpse into the imagination and innovation that Weta Workshop is known for.

And of course, there’s the Weta Cave Shop. Whether you’re looking to pick up a memento, or just want to browse the movie merchandise, it’s a fun space to explore. While the mini-museum and shop are free, the behind-the-scenes tours of the workshop do have a cost. But even without the tour, Weta Cave is worth a visit for any film fan.

Cuba Street for the city art

Cuba St in Wellington. Photo / 123rf

Cuba Street is the ideal mix of urban charm and artistic flair. As you wander down the street, you’ll notice the city’s vigorous art scene on full display. Expect to see a wide range of street art and murals, each piece turning the cityscape into an open-air gallery. But the street’s art scene isn’t limited to the walls. Look down and you’ll see the colourful, artistic manhole covers.

Look up and you’ll see the famed ‘Bucket Fountain,’ an iconic kinetic sculpture that’s been splashing pedestrians since 1969. Don’t miss the chance to visit the numerous art galleries scattered along and around the street. While some exhibits may charge an entry fee, many are free. At night, Cuba Street transforms into a buzzing ground with live performances tfrom local musicians, entertainers, and buskers.

Walk the City to Sea Bridge

The City to Sea Bridge isn’t just a pedestrian and cyclist bridge, it’s also an outdoor art gallery. Spanning Jervois Quay, it links Wellington’s bustling city centre to the waterfront, thus the name. As you walk along, take in the eye-catching sculptures that line the bridge.

Created by renowned New Zealand artist Paratene Matchitt, the artworks depict important Maori and European narratives, turning your stroll into a journey through New Zealand’s history. Don’t miss ‘Te Waka Pou’, a tall sculpture symbolising the Maori ancestral migration to New Zealand. Time your walk for early morning or sunset, and you’re in for a visual treat.

City Gallery Wellington

The City Gallery in Wellington. Picture / Supplied

City Gallery Wellington is a non-collecting institution, meaning its exhibits are always changing, offering fresh and innovative art displays. This dynamic venue showcases a wide array of New Zealand and international contemporary artists. From painting, sculpture, and film, to photography, installation, and multimedia works, the gallery champions a variety of art forms.

When you visit, expect thought-provoking exhibitions that challenge perceptions and spark conversations. Don’t be afraid to spend time with each artwork, absorbing the ideas and emotions they present.

The gallery also hosts artist talks, performances, and film screenings, often at no cost. Take note, while general entry is free, some special exhibitions may carry a charge. Also, the gallery operates from Wednesday to Sunday, so plan your visit accordingly.

Explore the Southern Walkway

The Southern Walkway is an 11km trail that takes you from Oriental Parade to Island Bay. The trail starts at Oriental Bay, the city’s prime beach spot, then takes you uphill to Mount Victoria Lookout. Here, catch your breath while taking in panoramic views of Wellington city and harbour - a fantastic photo op. From there, the path winds through a mix of suburban streets, bush trails, and reserves.

Highlights along the way include the historic Truby King House and Garden in Melrose, and the impressive Massey Memorial in Shelly Bay. As you approach the final stretch, the trail descends to the south coast, offering vistas of the Cook Strait and, on a clear day, the South Island. The walkway concludes at the charming coastal suburb of Island Bay.

Local farmers market at Harbourside Market

Harbourside Market on Wellington waterfront. Photo / WellingtonNZ

Harbourside Market sits right next to Te Papa Museum, and from early morning every Sunday, the place buzzes with energy. Aromatic scents waft through the air as vendors set up their stalls filled with fresh local produce, artisan breads, gourmet cheeses, handmade chocolates, and more. It’s also a hotspot for beautiful cut flowers, potted plants, and unique crafts. If you’re looking for a special souvenir or a gift, this might just be the place to find it.

You’ll also find a range of food trucks dishing out tasty eats from around the world. Whether it’s a steaming coffee, a fluffy bao bun, or a hearty breakfast burrito, there’s something to satisfy every craving. The market often hosts live music performances, adding to the lively atmosphere. Walking through the market is free, but we can’t guarantee you won’t be tempted to buy something!

Old St. Paul’s church

Old St. Paul’s in Thorndon is a remarkable example of 19th-century Gothic Revival architecture. Step inside and you’ll be greeted by the warm glow of intricately crafted native timber, soaring arches, and stained glass windows. It’s a sight to behold. Built in 1866, the church served Wellington’s Anglican community for over a century. Today, while no longer used for regular services, it remains a cherished city landmark, playing host to concerts, exhibitions, and private events.

Feel free to explore the church at your own pace. Go over the rich detailing, or learn about the church’s history from the displays. While entry is free, donations are appreciated and go towards the maintenance of this historic gem. Keep in mind that it’s a place of respect, so be mindful of any ongoing events or activities.

Wellington Cable Car Museum

Wellington's Cable Car is an iconic attraction in the capital city. Photo / Supplied

This museum, situated at the top of the city’s legendary cable car route in the suburb of Kelburn, captures the story of Wellington’s beloved cable car system. Opened in 1902, the cable car was an essential transport link between the city and the rapidly growing residential area of Kelburn.

Inside the museum, you can explore two of the original grip cars and the historic winding machinery that once powered them up and down the hill. Through their exhibits, you’ll learn about the engineering ingenuity and resilience that has kept the cable car running for over a century. There’s also a short film providing insights into the cable car’s history and its importance to Wellington.

While the museum is free to enter, you might want to consider taking the cable car ride up from Lambton Quay (this part isn’t free, but it’s worth it for the experience and views).

Red Rocks Reserve

The Red Rocks, or Pariwhero in Maori, is an ancient formation of pillow lava, which dates back to over 200 million years ago. The rocks get their distinctive colour from small amounts of iron oxide present in the stone. Starting at the carpark at the end of Owhiro Bay Parade, the trail to the Red Rocks is an easy coastal walk, taking you along a 4km track.

If you visit between May and October, keep your eyes on the sea as you might notice a colony of seals basking on the rocks, especially around Sinclair Head. But remember to keep a respectful distance from these wild creatures. And on clear days, you’ll also get amazing views of the Kaikoura Ranges and even the South Island across the Cook Strait. And for the cherry on top — the sunset. As the day ends, the sky puts on a colourful spectacle, casting a golden hue on the landscape. It’s nothing short of magical. It’s a superb area to explore, but even on free days, you’ll still need a reservation.

Wellington Writers Walk

Kids will enjoy the Wellington Writers Walk on the capital's waterfront Photo / Supplied

The Writers Walk is a series of 23 text sculptures scattered along the waterfront, each featuring quotes about Wellington from some of New Zealand’s most acclaimed writers and poets. The quotes, rendered in large concrete and metal lettering, are integrated into the landscape, appearing on benches, rocks, and the footpath. As you meander along the waterfront, you’ll encounter the words of Katherine Mansfield, Patricia Grace, Vincent O’Sullivan, and more. These quotations serve as a literary lens through which to understand Wellington, expressing their authors’ perspectives on the city’s character, weather, and geography.

The route itself takes you through some of the city’s best waterfront locations, from the bustling Queens Wharf area to the tranquil Frank Kitts Park. You’ll have the harbour on one side and the city on the other, with plenty of sights to soak up along the way.

Visit the Carter Observatory’s grounds

Carter Observatory, located within the Wellington Botanic Garden, is a prime spot for stargazing and exploring the cosmos. While entry to the observatory itself comes with a fee, if you’re a Friend of Museum Wellington, access to the grounds is totally free. The grounds around the observatory serve as an exceptional vantage point over the city, harbour, and surrounding hills. They’re also an excellent setting for an evening picnic, while the dusk sky changes hues and stars slowly start to twinkle. The observatory grounds are also home to the Thomas King Observatory, which is open for public viewing on Saturday nights (weather permitting). The historic Cook Telescope, housed here, provides an excellent opportunity to gaze into the cosmos.

Relax at Oriental Bay Beach

Oriental Bay Beach in Wellington on a bluebird day. Photo / 123rf

Oriental Bay is Wellington’s most popular inner-city beach. On a sunny day, the golden sand and clear waters are a magnet for locals and tourists alike. It’s the ideal destination to unwind, catch some rays, and even take a dip if you’re brave enough to face the cool waters of Wellington Harbour. Fancy a walk? The palm-tree-lined promenade is perfect for a leisurely stroll, with incredible views of the city and harbour along the way. Hungry? You’ll find plenty of cafes and restaurants serving everything from quick bites to gourmet meals. One more thing: don’t miss the Oriental Bay Fountain, particularly when it’s lit up at night. It’s a sight to behold.

National Library of New Zealand

Nestled in Wellington’s city centre, the National Library of New Zealand is a treasure trove of the country’s literature, history, and culture. This isn’t your average library; it houses New Zealand’s primary collection of national documentary heritage material, including books, photographs, maps, and manuscripts.

While it’s an essential resource for research, you don’t have to be an academic to appreciate what the library has to offer. Check out the exhibitions that regularly rotate through the library’s ground floor. They’re expertly curated, free, and provide a meaningful look into various aspects of New Zealand’s history and society.

And then there’s the building itself. A striking mix of modern design and traditional elements, it’s an architectural gem. The interior is spacious and light-filled, ideal for settling down with a book or just enjoying the atmosphere. Don’t forget to visit the onsite cafe for a coffee or a bite to eat.