Pacific leaders pay historic tribute to Kiingitanga movement

“Pacific people have resided in Aotearoa for over 70 years and this is the first time we have been invited onto Tuurangawaewae by invitation from King Tuuheitia.”

“When we have successful relationships other successes will follow, and harmony will be part of this coming together.”

King Tupou VI sat alongside Kiingi Tuuheitia as members of the delegation shared words of support celebrating the 18th anniversary of the Koroneihana of Kiingi Tuuheitia. Celebrations kicked off last week, which included kapa haka, sports competitions with thousands converging in Ngaaruawaahia to participate.

The vibrant display of colourful flowers, well-woven mats, tapa cloth as old as time, and ‘rimu’ from Dawson Rd were spectacular sightings today in commemoration of the Māori King’s Koroneihana where people from Te Moana Nui a Kiwa came together in full force to celebrate.

Tongan leader Pakilau o Aotearoa Manase Lua speaks on Turangawaewae Marae. Photo / RNZ/Calvin Samuel

The event portrayed an array of Pacific cultures, featuring soulful Tongan choirs and dynamic dances from the Cook Islands.

Displaying the bond across the moana, emphasising a resounding theme of unity and support from the people for te ao Māori.

One particular gift presented by representatives from the Pacific Council of Chiefs, which attended with former MP Su’a William Sio, was carved in Ōtara.

Eleven Pacific nations joined celebrations, with each speaker presenting their koha(gifts) with explanations of the significance of the taonga and songs of celebration.

Siaosi Susau and the Rotuman community presented a taonga called ‘Te Fui’, which symbolises the land, culture and values of the Rotuman people.

This act for us is giving and it is a mark of respect,” Susau said.

Pakilau Manase Lua, a proud Tongan, said Happy Tongan Language Week.

“We are here to show solidarity with our tagata whenua cousins, and it is a rare occasion for Tongans to be here at Turangawaewae together with our King Tupou VI,” he said.

“We have a lot of influences from China and the US in the Pacific, but Aotearoa plays a huge part as custodians of the Moana.

“Today we gift a 50-foot tapa cloth called Ngatu Launima.”

Rain didn't dampen spirits as leaders were welcomed onto Turangawaewae Marae. Photo / RNZ/Calvin Samuel

Lisa Murgatroyd and Rosina Lava Nawau are both Rotuman and presented gifts from the different islands in Rotuma.

The Tumtum, in particular, that was gifted is a symbol of leadership.

“When you become a leader, the chief uses the Tumtum and us giving it today represents the King as a voice for our people also.”

Youngsters such as Aigagalefili Fepuleai-Tapuai, an award-winning poet and Pacific youth advocate, came to support her father who spoke on behalf of all Samoans present.

She said it was important for her to attend the event, being the future of the Pacific.

“Today marks a monumental relationship, as tagata whenua and tagata o le moana a lot of the issues we face today are intertwined and so the solutions and our generations have to [be] as well.”