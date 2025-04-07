By Morning Report of RNZ
Tiny outposts populated by penguins and small island nations are among some of the places targeted by the Trump administration’s new tariffs.
Tokelau, a non-self-governing territory of New Zealand with a population of about 1500 people, has received a 10% tariff.
A government spokesman, Aukusitino Vitale, told Morning Report he had no warning the tariff was coming, despite weekly contact with US officials.
“I was quite surprised to see Tokelau to be mentioned with the 10% tariffs.