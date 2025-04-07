“We have not had any communication with any of the officials from the United States.”

He said including small and remote nations on the list showed a complete lack of research on the Trump Administration’s part.

Tokelau did not export a lot to the United States, Vitale added.

Tokelau relies heavily on tuna fisheries. Photo / Peki Lepaio

“We rely heavily on our tuna fisheries, which of course we are part of the Pacific island countries who are still waiting on America to make its decision.”

He said the US hadn’t yet paid a tuna fishing licence, which allowed its vessels to fish in Pacific waters.

The payment was due in March and would contribute $7.4 million New Zealand dollars to Tokelau.

“It’s quite a big portion that will be useful for our budget,” he said.

Vitale said it was an uncertain time for Tokelau, which was relying on New Zealand’s help to get the money.

Tokelau residents are New Zealand citizens.

“We are just relying on New Zealand and their good relationship with the US to be a negotiating table,” Vitale said.

“They have been really helpful New Zealand too, you know, advancing us some of the funds until we receive it - so that’s been a big help.”