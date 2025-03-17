Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Students are the solution to school lunch woes; NZ and a history of tariff trickery

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

'A more practical and empowering approach would be for the Government to fund schools directly to purchase the food.'

'A more practical and empowering approach would be for the Government to fund schools directly to purchase the food.'

Letters to the Editor

Students the solution to school lunch woes

It’s time we moved past the relentless media commentary on school lunches.

I support the Government’s initiative to provide healthy midday lunches for school children who need assistance through no fault of their own.

However, a more practical and empowering approach would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand