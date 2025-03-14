Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: NZ needs a long-term vision for infrastructure; why convicted murderer Scott Watson should be freed

NZ Herald
9 mins to read

Bruce Owen, from Drury, writes that Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and the coalition government are on the right track in actively promoting overseas investment in NZ. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Bruce Owen, from Drury, writes that Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and the coalition government are on the right track in actively promoting overseas investment in NZ. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week

We need a long-term vision for infrastructure

I believe the Government is on the right track by actively promoting our country for investment by overseas investors (Mar 14).

Because we have a relatively low population we do not have the tax base, even if

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand