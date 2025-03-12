The two friends disappeared after boarding a stranger’s yacht early on January 1, 1998, after marking the New Year with friends at Furneaux Lodge, a century-old, boat access-only resort in Endeavour Inlet.
Yesterday his lawyer told the board Watson was seeking release from prison, subject to a number of conditions and exclusion zones.
The hearing was meant to go ahead in 2024 but board chairman Sir Ron Young had concerns about differing reports around Watson’s risk of reoffending.
He said the reports were a “confusing array of various assessments over quite a long period of time” and a decision about Watson’s release could not be made without further clarity.
Yesterday the three Corrections psychologists who provided the reports appeared before the board to offer a better understanding of Watson’s true risk.
The Herald was permitted to attend the hearing.
Watson has ‘relevant features of psychopathy’
The first psychologist said Watson’s degree of risk was “particularly high”.
The convicted killer had “relevant features of psychopathy”, including “interpersonal deficits, superficiality in his personality, lack of responsibility-taking and lack of remorse”.
He also displayed a sense of expectation or entitlement.
“He thinks he is a victim of the system, unfairly mistreated, innocent of things other people know to have occurred … Those are personality traits that are of concern,” he said.
“His self-focus is predominant, he’s very focused on his innocence. He has, at no time, made any comment that two people have lost their lives, and whose families have been hugely impacted by that loss.”
Watson also denied his “other deviant behaviour”, claiming it was “not as reported”.
For example, he claimed a violent incident was “playfighting”.
The psychologist said Watson was also callous and “vengeful”.
He cited “outing people in his unit who are child sex offenders” and “throwing faeces on someone he had a disagreement with” as examples.
“He has the ability to do very nasty things … there is a vengeful side to him … if he feels someone has slighted him or wronged him in some way … he will retaliate ... in quite a nasty way. That nasty behaviour seems to be driven by desire to get revenge on somebody.
“When certain factors align he is willing to engage in violence.”
She said with Watson still denying the murders, it was hard to identify his triggers.
But she was confident that when he killed Ben and Olivia “there was disgruntlement in his mindset”.
“There was alcohol … On a boat in an isolated space without anyone’s ability to get out of the situation or escape – that coming-together of significant things unlikely to occur again, and then something happened,” she said.
‘Years’ of therapy needed before release
The expert said Watson was at “the very beginning” of the process of being able to be released.
She suggested he needed “two to three” years of individual therapy – at least 150 hours.
“That does not all have to be psychological intervention – it can also be reintegrative activities,” she said.
She said there was no way any offender could ever be deemed thoroughly risk-free and it was more important to establish how to best mitigate that risk.
Sir Ron adjourned the hearing just after 4pm.
Lawyers for and against Watson have until early next week to make their final submissions and the board will try to make time to speak to Watson directly.
A decision is expected before the end of the month.
Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz