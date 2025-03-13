Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

PM Christopher Luxon finds his happy place, courting investment to New Zealand

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis at the summit. Photo / Supplied

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis at the summit. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The Government opened its Infrastructure Investment Summit in Auckland today.
  • It announced several PPP projects, including the Northland Expressway
  • Labour MPs also attended.

It’s a tough time being rich.

Financial news website Bloomberg reported this week that the billionaires who flocked to Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20 have lost a collective US$209 billion ($365b) since that date - that’s almost as much as New Zealand’s entire

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics