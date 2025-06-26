Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Talanoa

Tuvalu citizens seek climate visas as rising seas threaten homes

AFP
3 mins to read

Nearly one-third of Tuvalu's population is seeking climate visas to live in Australia. Photo / Micronesian Centre for Sustainable Transport

Nearly one-third of Tuvalu's population is seeking climate visas to live in Australia. Photo / Micronesian Centre for Sustainable Transport

Nearly one-third of citizens in Pacific nation Tuvalu are seeking a landmark climate visa to live in Australia as rising seas threaten their palm-fringed shores, official figures obtained by AFP show.

Australia is offering visas to 280 Tuvalu citizens each year under a climate migration deal Canberra has billed as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Talanoa

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Talanoa