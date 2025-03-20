While Pharmac and the PBS fulfil similar roles in the New Zealand and Australian health systems, they use slightly different models.

The letter argued the PBS used “damaging pricing policies” that undervalued the efforts of American pharmaceutical companies.

New Zealand was not mentioned in the letter, but the singling out of Australia’s very similar scheme could be cause for concern.

Seymour said there had been”nothing to indicate that New Zealand is a direct target of US tariffs”.

“I have confidence in Pharmac’s model as a purchaser of medicines. They have advised my office they are aware of media reporting regarding potential tariffs, and are keeping a close eye on the situation and any potential impacts to New Zealanders,” Seymour said.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters this week wrapped up a visit to Washington DC where he met Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Peters discussed tariffs in that meeting. It is not clear whether it went well enough to exempt New Zealand from any US tariffs.

Reciprocal tariffs could target New Zealand health firms, many of which export to the United States.

Pharmac’s chief executive Sarah Fitt told the Herald, “Pharmac regularly monitors the global pharmaceutical landscape. We are aware of media reporting regarding potential tariffs, and are keeping a close eye on this situation and any potential impacts to New Zealanders.”

Pharmac’s model, which involves the agency negotiating prices with manufacturers, has long been a bugbear for the United States. There were fears that New Zealand’s negotitions with the United States for the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement might see the model weakened.

Thomas Coughlan is deputy political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the Press Gallery since 2018.