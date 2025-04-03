- Donald Trump announced tariffs on remote islands, including the penguin-inhabited Heard and McDonald Islands.
- The tariffs sparked viral penguin memes and confusion over targeting areas without human populations.
- US stocks experienced their worst day since 2020 after the tariff announcement.
Donald Trump’s tariffs have become a black and white issue on social media, where penguin memes have gone viral after he targeted a group of islands inhabited by the flightless birds, but no people.
One widely shared image on Thursday showed a penguin in place of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office during his recent row with the US President and Vice-President JD Vance.
Another meme showed US First Lady Melania Trump gazing up at an emperor penguin – in place of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – while Trump looks askance.