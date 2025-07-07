Later the same day they were located by police and taken, first to Leongatha Hospital, before being transported alongside Patterson by ambulance to the Monash Medical Centre.
Leongatha Hospital’s Dr Chris Webster told the jury during the trial he had placed Patterson on the phone with Senior Constable Adrian Martinez-Villalobis and she gave him permission for the officer to enter her property.
Martinez-Villalobis said Patterson was “co-operative throughout the exchange” and instructed him that leftovers would either be in her indoor or outdoor bin.
The leftover food was located at the bottom of her outdoor red-lidded bin in a “seeping” brown paper Woolworths bag, the officer said.
“It was primarily maybe one-and-a-bit beef wellingtons,” he said.
“I used another one of the bags that were in the bin … because it was seeping a bit from the bottom and I didn’t want to get dirty.”
Martinez-Villalobis then took the bag to Leongatha Hospital where he handed it over to a nurse about 10.19am.
The jury heard Patterson prepared six individually-portioned beef wellington serves, five for her lunch guests and one spare.
Prosecutors alleged the sixth was earmarked for her husband Simon Patterson should he have changed his mind and attended the lunch.
Patterson, on the other hand, claimed she served the meat from the sixth, with the pastry and mushrooms scraped off, to her two children for dinner on July 30.