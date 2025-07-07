It took just three minutes for 12 jurors to enter the Latrobe Valley courtroom, deliver unanimous verdicts and leave. But a key sign as the group entered showed Erin Patterson what was coming.

Standing flanked by two burly guards in the dock at 2.15pm as the dozen Victorians returned to the court for the first time in more than a week, Patterson tried to meet their eyes.

But as each of the seven men and five women took their seat, none would match her gaze.

Justice Beale’s associate then asked the foreperson, a woman wearing a brown cardigan, if they had agreed on verdicts.

“Yes, we have,” she said, before softly pronouncing “guilty” four times for the three murder and one attempted murder charges.