Patterson, 50, faced trial after pleading not guilty to three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder stemming from a lunch she hosted at her Leongatha home, in southeast Victoria, on July 29, 2023.
The mother of two served a beef wellington meal to four members of her husband Simon Patterson’s family containing death cap mushrooms.
Simon’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, died from death cap poisoning in the week following the lunch while Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, survived.