Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Erin Patterson mushroom trial: Moment Erin realised jury would find her guilty

By Liam Beatty
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Jury finds mushroom cook guilty of murders, Texas flooding death toll climbs and Covid inquiry continues.

It took just three minutes for 12 jurors to enter the Latrobe Valley courtroom, deliver unanimous verdicts and leave. But a key sign as the group entered showed Erin Patterson what was coming.

Standing flanked by two burly guards in the dock at 2.15pm as the dozen Victorians returned to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World