A 7.0-magnitude quake struck near Tonga , prompting tsunami warnings from authorities.

Residents were advised to evacuate to high ground or solid buildings in risk areas.

The tsunami threat was later lifted, but mariners were advised to stay in deep water.

A 7.0-magnitude quake struck offshore near Tonga, the US Geological Survey says, with authorities in the Pacific island nation warning of tsunami waves.

The shallow quake hit 79km south-southeast of the village of Pangai overnight NZ time.

The US tsunami warning system initially said “hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300km of the epicentre along the coasts of Tonga”.

It subsequently revised the assessment, saying “the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed”, but authorities in Tonga issued further warnings.