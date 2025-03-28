My brothers know all about cars and I thought - why not me?
MIT and Unitec executive director Peseta Sam Lotu-Iiga said student numbers for 2025 are up 8.9% on the same time last year – and Māori and Pasifika student numbers have increased even more: 9.9% at MIT and 9.3% at Unitec.
Antoinette (Whakatohea, Ngai Tamahaua) told the Herald she always wanted to be a mechanic, but motherhood brought different priorities.
But with two of her children no longer at home, and her marriage behind her, Ranapia decided it was time to take a leap and go back to school.
All her children - Justus 30, Genesis 25, Gabrielle 22, Ducati 19, Jaxon 15, Hope 12, Catherine 12, and her mokopuna Daesyn 7, Unity 6, Olivia 4, and Niklaus 2 - are right behind her, she said.
Jay Kumar, deputy head of the MIT’s Automotive Engineering School, said Antoinette might be the oldest student in this years cohort of 200 students but she is not the oldest to have passed through the doors of its automotive engineering school.
He said most students are aged between 16-21, but the programme appeals to mature students like Ranapia because they can work three days a week while studying.
“They can work, study, run their families, live a good life while upskilling” he said.
“Antoinette is a very good student and I am confident she will succeed.”
In 2021 a 61-yer-old Samoan man signed up for the course. “He said to me, life is short” said Kumar.