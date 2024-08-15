Advertisement
Kīngitanga celebrates: What to expect from this year’s Koroneihana at Tūrangawaewae

RNZ
2 mins to read
Kingi Tuheitia and his wife Te Atawhai

By RNZ

The Koroneihana, the annual week-long celebration of the coronation of the Māori King Tūheitia, begins today at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia.

Politicians including the prime minister are expected to attend on Monday when Māori issues will be top of the agenda in face-to-face discussions.

Kīngitanga spokesman Rahui Papa said the repeal of section 7AA, the gang patch legislation and the Treaty Principles Bill would all be discussed.

“It’s not all doom and gloom, there are areas [where] we are collaborating across the various iwi of the motu, but there are some things of national moment that we need to unequivocally state our position.”

Yesterday, Tainui also posted a tribute to Dame June Mariu, who died last week.

“We dedicate this waiata to Aunty June Mariu, a trailblazer who paved the way with unwavering courage and unshakeable grace. She dedicated her life to uplifting Maaori in education, health, sport and support for women.”

We dedicate this waiata to Aunty June Mariu, a trailblazer who paved the way with unwavering courage and unshakeable grace. She dedicated her life to uplifting Maaori in education, health, sport and support for women. PPV is available at: 🔗 https://hdstreamliv.com/koroneihana-2024 He momo e kore e kitea anoo. Moe maarire mai - 𝙋𝙖𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙚 💛🖤🕊️ 🎶 Te Kuini Piki 💛 Te Whaanau a Apanui

Posted by Koroneihana 2024 on Tuesday 13 August 2024

Beyond visits from politicians, the celebrations would include a national kawe mate, a mourning ceremony where relatives of the deceased visit another marae.

Tuesday would also see the attendance of Pacific leaders, including the King of Tonga, at Tūrangawaewae.

The Koroneihana was a celebration of being Māori and a celebration of coming together, Papa said.

“After the Covid-19 situation we didn’t have to sit together, to talk together, to eat together, to discuss together, but over the last couple of years we’ve had that opportunity back.

The Koroneihana starts today.
“So this will be the 18th year of Kīngi Tūheitia maintaining the position of the head of the Kīngitanga.”

Celebrations would begin with a tinge of sadness, as Friday marked 18 years since the death of the Māori Queen Dame Te Atairangikāhu, he said.

The anniversary would be marked by a dinner in her honour.

