Kingi Tuheitia and his wife Te Atawhai

By RNZ

The Koroneihana, the annual week-long celebration of the coronation of the Māori King Tūheitia, begins today at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia.

Politicians including the prime minister are expected to attend on Monday when Māori issues will be top of the agenda in face-to-face discussions.

Kīngitanga spokesman Rahui Papa said the repeal of section 7AA, the gang patch legislation and the Treaty Principles Bill would all be discussed.

“It’s not all doom and gloom, there are areas [where] we are collaborating across the various iwi of the motu, but there are some things of national moment that we need to unequivocally state our position.”