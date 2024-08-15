The Koroneihana, the annual week-long celebration of the coronation of the Māori King Tūheitia, begins today at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia.
Politicians including the prime minister are expected to attend on Monday when Māori issues will be top of the agenda in face-to-face discussions.
Kīngitanga spokesman Rahui Papa said the repeal of section 7AA, the gang patch legislation and the Treaty Principles Bill would all be discussed.
“It’s not all doom and gloom, there are areas [where] we are collaborating across the various iwi of the motu, but there are some things of national moment that we need to unequivocally state our position.”
Yesterday, Tainui also posted a tribute to Dame June Mariu, who died last week.
“We dedicate this waiata to Aunty June Mariu, a trailblazer who paved the way with unwavering courage and unshakeable grace. She dedicated her life to uplifting Maaori in education, health, sport and support for women.”
PPV is available at: 🔗 https://hdstreamliv.com/koroneihana-2024

He momo e kore e kitea anoo. Moe maarire mai - 𝙋𝙖𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙚 💛🖤🕊️
