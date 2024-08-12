Tainui-Waikato are expecting big crowds for Koroneihana celebrations. Photo / Supplied / Office of the Kingitanga

Tūrangawaewae Marae is expecting to receive thousands of manuhiri with Te Kiingitanga and Tainui waka preparing for next week’s annual Koroneihana celebrations of Kiingi Tuheitia.

It will be the 18th anniversary of Tuheitia’s coronation which took place on August 21, August 2006, following the death of his mother, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

Many special international guests are coming including the King and Queen of Tonga, the Kaumaiti Nui of Rarotonga, Pomare Ariki of Tahiti, representatives of Kanaka Maoli of Hawai’i, and the Aleut Nation of St Paul Island, Alaska.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, other party leaders and the Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will also be there.

Kiingitanga spokesman Ngira Simmonds wrote in a statement that the movement has been preparing for months for the week-long celebrations.