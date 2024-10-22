Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

Schools rugby: A peek into rugby’s future

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian
NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
“Ball-in-play” time could potentially reach more than 40 minutes by 2051.

“Ball-in-play” time could potentially reach more than 40 minutes by 2051.

  • Prediction rugby will evolve with increased “ball-in-play” time and changing player roles.
  • Highlighted is the need for better physical education and advanced analytics in player development.
  • “As the game gets faster, the skill level will need to be higher.”

How different might rugby look in 25 years?

That’s a question that’s had New Zealand Rugby’s high-performance talent identification manager P.J. Williams doing a lot of high-level crystal-ball gazing as part of his wider brief in developing a talent pool of future All Blacks.

And while

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from School Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby