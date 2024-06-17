Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / School Rugby

First XV rugby wrap: Hamilton Boys’ High as strong as ever, Auckland Grammar remain unbeaten

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian
19 mins to read
Hamilton fullback Mikaele Vueti is a strong, elusive runner.

Hamilton fullback Mikaele Vueti is a strong, elusive runner.

- Hamilton Boys’ High as strong as ever

- Grammar pip King’s

- A short history of winning drop goals in schoolboy rugby

- The media-ban mailbag

- Friday night rugby draws a crowd in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from School Rugby