First XV rugby wrap: King’s College making their case; should media-shy schools be playing at Eden Park?

Final whistle celebrations from King's College after their close encounter with Kelston Boys' High. Photo / Bruce Holloway

King’s College on the rise

Should media-shy schools be playing at Eden Park?

Tauranga make a record-breaking start to Super 8

Shirley and Marlborough pull upsets in Canterbury

Southland defend Moascar Cup twice in a week

St Pat’s Town smash Scots in a massive Wellington surprise

King’s College may not quite have the artillery to win Auckland’s 1A First XV rugby crown this season, but there is an arguable case for them being christened the competition’s most improved outfit.

At the very least there was plenty to admire in the character they showed to fight back from 0-12 down at halftime and hold their nerve to beat potentially tricky opponents Kelston Boys’ High 15-12.

And in a round where Auckland Grammar and Saint Kentigern enjoyed their fourth straight wins at the top of the table, it meant King’s eased into third place with a victory that had seemed highly improbable after a fumbling, bumbling first spell against lively Kelston opposition.

Having managed just two wins in finishing a lowly ninth in 2023, King’s are made of sterner stuff this season and have already registered more victories.

However, Kelston were well worth their halftime lead, and the Matt Howling-coached team looked to be nicely in control at that stage, despite fielding a smattering of quite young and small players.

Kelston centre Paula Luau on the charge. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Fullback Koupa Nomotu scored after a 40m break from second-five Jarrel Vaega that featured some acrobatic ball control and then flanker-turned-No 8 Aio Keith wormed his way over after peeling from a scrum, with Tyson Parsons converting.

But King’s tidied their act considerably in the second spell and left wing Robert Noble finally got them on the board after a break from first-five Harrison Martin. Marco Miln added a penalty, then nine minutes from time fullback Calvin Harris-Tavita slickly cut inside to score near the posts to put King’s ahead for the first time.

The margin for King’s should have been greater but, with Miln subbed off, they conspired to miss a late penalty from right in front, which kept Kelston in contention until the final play. However, before the end, Kelston hooker Xavier Leota was sinbinned for a dangerous tackle.

For Kelston, Vaega was always a threat, Keith was a menace and Tyson Parsons had his moments. For King’s, fullback Harris-Tavita was electric with the ball in hand, while halfback Miln was a class above most of his teammates.

This week Kelston will ponder the mystery of how they failed to translate forward dominance into more points on the board, while King’s will reflect on the need to continue their improvement with significantly reduced errors if they are to survive a big home showdown with Auckland Grammar on Saturday.

Eden Park’s tough argument

In a bruising contest, St Peter’s beat De La Salle College 17-7 to move into fourth spot on the 1A table, but perhaps more interestingly, the match was played as a curtain-raiser to the Blues Super Rugby Pacific playoff at Eden Park on Saturday night.

And while it was great to see schoolboys back on what is supposedly New Zealand’s national stadium, De La Salle were nevertheless arguably a curious fit in front of thousands of paying spectators.

That’s because it was their principal, Myles Hogarty, who so strongly went on the record back in October 2022 to announce Auckland 1A schools’ (ongoing but increasingly ineffective) media ban by griping about the commercialisation, potential exploitation, unnecessary hype, unregulated attention and unhealthy level of scrutiny that he reckoned inevitably accompanied high-level exposure of schoolboy teams.

So hopefully somebody told Hogarty the game was being played at the Garden of Eden, because “media bad - Eden Park good” is a tough proposition to argue, even for a long-in-the-tooth headmaster well shielded from public audit, and he might want to rehearse his lines.

Is there incongruity or hypocrisy in New Zealand’s most publicity-shy rugby schools being happy to play on the biggest possible stage but still wanting to leave no media footprint? Or are we missing something here? Schools will never address this question themselves, but reader views are welcomed at the email below.

As to the match, St Peter’s made the perfect start with wing Tua Tapua’i-Soti scoring after just two minutes and Malakai Hafoka converting.

De La Salle halfback Genesis So’oa levelled with a converted try before the break but six minutes into the second spell lock Longani Fakateli -St Peter’s best performer - added a further converted try and Hafoka sealed St Peter’s fourth successive win over De La Salle with a penalty. Other standouts for St Peter’s were lock Tevita Tatafu and centre Jacob Paea.

Defending champions Sacred Heart continued to bounce back from two-first-up defeats with a comfortable 44-0 away romp over Dilworth, despite having a number of players out injured.

Sacred winger Maximillian Morgan perfectly contributed 19 of those points with his boot, while Etikeni Helu (2), Soane Ma’asi, and Charlie Ashford scored tries. But the best play of the day came from Cohen Norrie, positioned at fullback, who glided 65m to touch down in the second spell.

Forward try machine Sam Jancys scored in both halves as his Saint Kentigern team had to come from behind to beat St Paul’s College 24-7. Earlier St Paul’s prop Noah Hetutu-Davis scored in the second minute, with the try converted by Sebastian Smith to threaten Saint Kentigern.

Tries to lock Lisiate Akolo, fullback Preston Broadhurst, and subs Patrick Tousoon and Jackson McMullen eased Auckland Grammar to a 29-3 home win over Liston College, whose only points came from a first-half William Couper penalty.

Meanwhile, Mt Albert Grammar notched their first win of the season, 55-9 over Botany Downs Secondary College. Mt Albert only led 12-9 at the break - having trailed 0-6 in the opening 15 minutes - but a second half onslaught produced a further seven tries, with substitutes Tyler Yare, Ikaika Hanks-Papali’i and Rico Allen accounting for 23 of Mt Albert’s points. Botany’s points all came from the boot of first-five Preston Field.

Auckland 1A points: Auckland Grammar 19, St Kentigern 19, King’s 15, St Peter’s 13, Kelston 12, De La Salle 12; Sacred Heart 11, St Paul’s 10, Liston 7, Mt Albert Grammar 6, Dilworth 0, Botany Downs 0.

Auckland 1A draw, Saturday: (home team first, all 2.30pm): Dilworth v Saint Kentigern; Kelston v Botany Downs; Sacred Heart v De La Salle; Liston v Mt Albert Grammar; St Peter’s v St Paul’s; King’s College v Auckland Grammar.

Friday night football on the Shore

Rangitoto College earned a tight 19-10 home win over Whangarei Boys' High. Photo / Harbour Grassroots Rugby

Rangitoto College set themselves up for a big Friday night showdown (6pm) with leaders Westlake Boys’ High in North Harbour’s Kyocera-sponsored First XV championship at Windsor Park with a tight 19-10 home win over Whangarei Boys’ High.

Rangitoto are a young team this year with just four year 13s, but are benefitting from the college’s former champion U15 and u16 players starting to come through, and are second equal on the table.

Their points against Whangarei came from four penalties and a penalty try, with Regan Slabbert the kicker. Stand-out players were first-five Luke Gillespie, who led the team well, and openside dynamo Andreas Kuys.

Rangitoto are coached by Boyd Gillespie, a former New Zealand Colts halfback and the college’s 1991 title-winning First XV captain.

“Westlake are Westlake,” he said of the daunting task they face on Friday. “It will take a special performance from us to upset them, but we will give it a go.”

In otherwise clearcut results, Westlake beat Manurewa 45-3 despite never hitting top gear, Rosmini beat Mahurangi College 50-12 and Massey High overwhelmed Takapuna Grammar 43-14.

North Harbour First XV points: Westlake 30, Rosmini 22, Rangitoto 22, Whangarei 20, Massey 11, Mahurangi 9, Takapuna 4, Manurewa 1.

North Harbour First XV draw (home team first, all games 12 noon Saturday unless stated): Westlake v Rangitoto; Windsor Park, Friday 6pm; Rosmini v Takapuna; Massey v Whangarei; Mahurangi v Manurewa.

Tauranga make a record-breaking start to Super 8

Tauranga Boys’ College, accompanied by a jubilant horn section and shirtless kapa haka party, announced themselves as serious contenders for the Super 8 title with a record 57-14 demolition of Rotorua Boys’ High School at Nicholson Field.

Tauranga scored eight tries from broken play, scrum moves, lineout pushes and clinical phase attacks in a ruthlessly compelling performance.

They made a blistering start leading 21-0 in as many minutes though the lack of mercy for the visitors was best illustrated late in the second half when leading 47-7. First-five Mason Verster (22 points) chipped over a straightforward penalty to bring up half a century.

A short while later workhorse lock Hunter Weaver scored a brave consolation for Rotorua, but Tauranga weren’t done. A stampeding lineout drive showed Tauranga have the brawn up front to complement their guile and speed out wide.

Ironically outside back reserve Ethan McManemin benefited from the muscle of those in smaller numbers.

Lock Caleb Neilson, blindside Leo Keaney, and No.8 Aidan Spratley were headliners in a polished pack that rolled out the red carpet for an exuberant backline.

The only starting back not to score a try for Tauranga was centre Aiden Roy who attracted defenders like a magnet with his ramrod rushes. Captain and halfback Charlie Sinton was authoritative with his swift distribution and calculating snipes.

Second-five Judah Draiva played a blinder and was rewarded with two tries: his second after a brief half-pitch soccer game with fellow Fijian flyer Kele Lasaqa.

Fullback Adrian Roy is slight in stature. He found himself in a bundle of space following sophisticated lineout manoeuvering. He could have passed to an unmarked colleague, but instead chose a Julian Savea route to the paint.

Last year Tauranga made the National Top Four for the first time since 1983. They have started 2024 with eight consecutive wins on a South America tour, outscoring opponents 404-67, and thrashings of St Paul’s Collegiate, Westlake Boys’ High, and Rotorua.

Head coach is Aidan Kuka who played 39 games at lock for Bay of Plenty and coached Te Puna to their only Bay of Plenty senior championship in their centenary season in 2019. Kuka played over 300 games for the club starting as a 17-year-old in 1988. And Tauranga are training up to seven times a week.

Even if Tauranga stumble, locally the result will endure. Tauranga have only beaten Rotorua five times in the Super 8, which started in 1998. Previously their biggest victory over Rotorua was 53-7 in 1984. Captain Stephen Hunter was selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools that toured the UK that year and won 11 out of 12 matches, with the coach being Rugby World Cup winner Sir Graham Henry.

In 2004 Tauranga whitewashed reigning National champions Rotorua 43-0. Rotorua would win 19 of 21 games that season but were no match for a rampant Tauranga side that included future All Blacks flanker Tanerau Latimer and Lance McDonald (53 games for Bay of Plenty) whose 95m try would have gone viral had social media existed.

Meanwhile defending champions Hamilton Boys’ High School whitewashed New Plymouth Boys’ High School 29-0 at the Gully and McNaught Field.

Midway through the second half when Hamilton were leading 19-0, prop Ryan Ralph succumbed to a neck injury which halted proceedings for over 30 minutes and forced a ground transfer.

Thankfully Ralph is expected to make a full recovery. Mikaele Vueti impressed for Hamilton scoring two tries, Year 11 blindside Luke Goodman is an eye-catching prospect for New Zealand.

Defending champions Hamilton now play their first home game on Saturday, 12pm against Palmerston North.

In other matches, Napier Boys’ High School kept Gisborne Boys’ High School scoreless in the second half of a 27-14 road victory and Hastings Boys’ High School made it two from two with an impressive 23-14 win in the Manawatū. Hastings scored all their points even before Palmerston North opened their account in the 46th minute. Fullback Walter Kava scored two tries for Hastings.

Feilding impress in Central North Island

Feilding High School’s imposing 48-15 home win over St John’s College (Hamilton) assisted St Paul’s Collegiate (Hamilton) to go three points clear at the top of the Central North Island First XV championship after they beat St John’s (Hastings) 72-26.

In defending the Rick T Francis Memorial Shield against St John’s, Feilding could hardly believe their fortune in going 24-0 up after 15 minutes against the previous table-toppers, with tries from Dan Maisiri, Rupeni Raviyawa, James Tuituba and Alani Fakava.

All their passes stuck and further tries in the half to Raviyawa and Maisiri put Feilding into a commanding 36-0 halftime lead.

In the second spell St John’s imposed themselves more at the breakdown and replacement Jack Brosnan made a big effort at the lineout and collected their first try.

But Feilding scored again soon after through Dane Johnston, while sharp footwork from Karlan Mosaati saw him also score a cracking try. Karnyae Ropiha-Waiwai and Kaden Makea also scored while Nixon Foreman made four conversions.

Centre Tuituba was the pick of the Feidling players with powerful attacking runs and strong defensive plays while winger Peni Havea and lock Zach Filer also impressed.

Feilding are now second but with a game in hand over St Paul’s.

Meanwhile fourth-placed St Peter’s (Cambridge) beat Francis Douglas College 50-7.

Central North Island points: St Paul’s 23, Feilding 20, St John’s (Hamilton) 19, St Peter’s 13, Lindisfarne 12, Rathkaele 10, Whanganui 9, Wesley 9, Francis Douglas 5.

Shirley and Marlborough stage upsets in Canterbury

Shirley Boys’ High School upset St Bede’s College 34-31. Photo / James Durnell

A conversion from the sideline in the final minutes from centre Leo Marfell allowed Marlborough Boys’ College to claim a thrilling 20-19 victory over previously unbeaten St Thomas of Canterbury College in the Miles Toyota Premiership.

Marlborough were humiliated last week 50-0 by Nelson and trailed St Thomas 13-19 with time running out in an even, if scrappy encounter.

But Marlborough strung together a succession of phases which resulted in winger Harry King diving in at the corner to reduce the margin to a single point. Marfell, who had earlier landed a couple of penalties and a conversion of Harley Hebberd’s first-half opportunist try, stepped up and drilled his conversion between the sticks to delight the home crowd.

Meanwhile, Shirley Boys’ High School upset St Bede’s College 34-31 in a cuttingly cold easterly in front of a large crowd at Travis Road. There were five lead changes throughout with St Bede’s rolling maul an ever-present threat.

First-five Josh Cusin and second-five Rueben McIntrye (son of former Crusader, Cameron), scored a try a piece and performed strongly.

How did Shirley prevail? Their loose forwards shone with several robust carries by No.8 and captain, Will Edwards, one that netted a try outpacing St Bede’s fullback.

Undersized blindside, Fergus Simcott was tigerish and lock and school cap No 1000, Carlos Colville, was a thistle for the Bedians, scoring a crucial try.

However, hero of the day went to Shirley fullback, Harry Burke, who kicked flawlessly with four conversions and two penalties. Burke’s kicking tee went missing after the warm-up, his perfect record achieved on a borrowed one.

Christchurch Boys’ High School rallied from 15-25 down at halftime to subdue Christ’s College 34-25 in the annual “College Match” on Tuesday. Beaten 37-3 in 2023, Christ’s produced an almost faultless first half scoring all of their points through tries to Lui Tupuola, PJ Palamo and Benji Nation, Gavin Holder kicked two conversions and two penalties.

Christchurch used their bigger pack to mount a rally and stoic Christ’s eventually wilted. Boys’ High scored six tries to Hiro Fuchigami, Josh Findlay, Cam Jones, Jacob Inch, Ollie Singleton and Finn McLeod

Leaders Nelson College stayed unbeaten with a 55-12 thrashing of Selwyn Combined.

Miles Toyota Premiership points: Nelson 20, Marlborough 14, St Thomas 11, Christchurch 10, Christ’s College 10, Shirley 6, St Bede’s 6, St Andrews 1, Timaru 0, Selwyn 0.

Town smash Scots in massive Wellington surprise

Scots College have lost consecutive Tranzit Coachlines Premiership matches for the first time since 2018, falling victim to a staggering 44-7 hiding by St Pats Town.

Scots’ defeat is their largest in the premiership since they were whitewashed 43-0 in a Strathmore storm by St Patrick’s College Silverstream in 2013.

There was little indication a result like this was coming. Town were beaten midweek 33-21 by St Bede’s College and had been underwhelming in two previous premiership outings. Scots lost a nailbiter to Wellington College last Saturday after an easy start and they had the services of leading players like Jake Lawson, Charlie Barton and Rewiti Ngarimu.

Town aren’t lacking in size but maturity and fitness have been a concern. Blending power, patience and flair, Town suddenly clicked and made a mockery of their previous struggles. They led 25-7 at half-time and applied a cherry on top when second-five Dante Ford-Tuveve scored a try with the last play of the match.

The Town forward effort was ferocious and precise, reflected on the scoreboard with tries to prop Steven Nunn, lock Riley Bracewell and replacement Elias Semu-Visesio.

Both wingers Zack Kimmins and William Stenhouse saw space and dotted down with Kimmins’ effort a 65m runaway. Halfback Max Reynolds was authoritative and added a dozen points from the boot. Fullback Charlie Carter was lively.

Meanwhile, St Patrick’s College Silverstream and Wellington College are set for a top-of-the-table blockbuster on Wednesday. Both sides have started the premiership with three consecutive victories.

On Saturday, Silverstream overpowered St Bernard’s College 66-7. Elijah Solomona and Ashton Steere each scored two tries and Thompson Tukapua contributed 21 points.

On Wednesday, Wellington overcame a sluggish start to trounce Rongotai College 47-13. Rongotai were in the fight when down 14-13 early in the second half. Wellington’s halfback Bentley Faulkner was sinbinned which, strangely, was a catalyst for Wellington to take control.

Playmaking first five Archie Sims moved into the halfback position, and it was his 50-22 that sparked a try to hooker Dan Hawes off the ensuing lineout drive. Rongotai’s next restart failed to go 10m and Wellington College scored again through No. 8 Z’kdeus Schwalger.

It was a wild afternoon at Tawa College with a dozen tries scored and the hosts earning their first victory of the season, 38-36 over Hutt International Boys School (HIBS).

Tawa jumped out to a 26-7 lead but almost blew it. Rhys Evans scored his second try in the 69th minute but HIBS missed the final conversion to force a draw. A 12-7 victory by Wairarapa College over Paraparaumu College was equally tense but less dramatic.

Tranzit Coachlines Premiership points: Silverstream 15, Wellington 14, St Pat’s Town 10, Rongotai 10, Scots 6, Paraparaumu 6, Tawa 5, St Bernard’s 5, HIBS 4, Wairarapa 4.

Southland Boys Defend Moascar Cup Twice in a Week

In Invercargill, national champions Southland Boys’ High retained the Moascar Cup by edging Kings’ High School, Dunedin 17-13 on Wednesday. A try in the 53rd minute to hooker Luka Salesa, converted by first-five Mika Muliaina, catapulted the hosts to a lead they never lost in a tense conclusion.

King’s pack is noteworthy for its size and mobility and they took it to Southland. Lafaele Tofiga kicked the opening penalty after 11 minutes, but Southland would score the first try after 28 minutes to centre Crenshaw Conroy. King’s responded immediately with a try to Isaac Kramers. A conversion by Tofiga gave the visitors a 10-7 halftime lead.

Wakatipu High School gave it heaps in their first-ever challenge on Saturday but went down heavily 75-21. Second-five Toby Rorrison did score two cracking tries for Wakatipu but Southland was never seriously threatened running in 11 tries. Wilson and Salesa each scored doubles.

There’s no respite for Southland. Their next defence is on Wednesday against John McGlashan College who were beaten 24-7 by unblemished Otago Boys’ High in a top-four Southern Schools Rugby Championship clash.

