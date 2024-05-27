St Kentigern second five-eighths Benjamin Moughan on the charge against King's College.

- St Kentigern pip King’s College

- Mahurangi make their point

- Westlake go five points clear

- Wellington College start strong in oldest game

- Otago Boys’ win Dunedin derby

- Palmerston North under way in Super 8

When the final whistle blew in St Kentigern’s thrilling 27-22 First XV 1A rugby victory over King’s College, you could have been excused for thinking Saints had won the championship itself, so loud were the cheers, and so energised were the post-match embraces.

But that was at least a back-handed tribute to the dogged adhesion King’s – one of last season’s easybeats – brought to a gripping contest between two previously unbeaten teams in which they trailed throughout but still somehow threatened to nick a win in a see-sawing contest at St Kentigern.

On a day of otherwise predictable 1A results, this game was in doubt until the very end, and it would have been no surprise if it had been King’s celebrating after 70 minutes.

Hardcore St Kentigern fans nervously await the outcome of an Oisin Dunn penalty.

King’s coach Ian Robinson cut an animated figure all day and, as the contest entered its final throes, his late protestations about foul play awakened everybody else to the fact a touch judge had quietly raised his flag.

From the resultant penalty King’s had one final chance to launch a forward assault on the St Kents’ line and maybe grab the converted try they needed for victory. However this and a further scrum opportunity were bravely neutered by St Kentigern to seal the win and spark celebrations.

Earlier King’s and St Kents reflected a lot of each other in their deeds in a forward-dominated battle, urged on by one sideline of fervent under-dressed St Kentigern fans, and another one of excitable over-dressed King’s College fans.

King's College supporters show their colours.

St Kentigern took an early lead through uncomplicated prop Riley Faiva Grant, with a conversion from first-five Oisin Dunn.

King’s first-five Harrison Martin quickly replied with a penalty, then St Kentigern mauled a good 15m down the sideline for nimble flanker Sam Jancys to score and make it 12-3.

But King’s flanker Johan Schaumnkell was just as effective at the other end with a pushover try brilliantly converted by Martin at the 20-minute mark.

Jancys again dotted down from a lineout move, only for King’s rangy year 11 fullback Calvin Harris-Tavita – who plays with the burden of having already been name-checked by an experienced rugby league scout as having a better side-step than the great Benji Marshall – to go over in the corner.

Controversy struck when burly King’s skipper Flynn Hamilton-Muller was yellow-carded for a high tackle, with the penalty giving St Kentigern a 20-15 half-time lead. He was still in the bin when Faiva-Grant scored his second try of the day, but on a day dominated by forwards, King’s hooker Charlie Burn added a converted try with 15 still to play.

One oddity of the day was referee Erin Doherty choosing to wearing a white-and-blue strip, barely discernible from St Kentigern’s blue and white.

Final whistle celebrations for St Kentigern.

The bonus-point win left the Tasesa Lavea-coached St Kentigern top-equal (but second on points differential) with Auckland Grammar, who were comfortable 36-7 winners over St Paul’s College.

Grammar will give more of an indication of where they are at after a traditional fixture away to Hamilton Boys’ High School on Wednesday.

St Peter’s College secured their seventh successive victory over Liston College, 41-14. However it was the first time they had conceded more than10 points against the smaller Henderson college.

For St Peter’s, No 8 Joe Jarvis Tuuga capped a good all-round performance with two tries, while backs Josh Peteru, Tua Soti, Matt Harris and Aziel Hau also scored, and Malakai Hafoka added 11 points with the boot. First-five Louie Kishimoto didn’t get on the scoresheet but was the pick of the St Peter’s players.

Defending champs Sacred Heart College got their season back on track when they secured their first win with a 43-10 victory over newcomers Botany Downs College, after running in four first-half tries.

Elsewhere De La Salle College beat Mt Albert Grammar 29-24, while Kelston Boys’ High School blanked Dilworth School 56-0 to sit fourth.

Auckland 1A points: Auckland Grammar 14, St Kentigern 14, De La Salle 12, Kelston 11, King’s 11, St Paul’s 10, St Peter’s 9, Liston 7, Sacred Heart 6, Mt Albert Grammar 1, Dilworth 0, Botany Downs 0. The next round of matches is on Saturday week, June 8.

Mahurangi make their point

Mahurangi College, a 1300-pupil co-educational school in Warkworth, are starting to make their presence felt in top-flight North Harbour first XV competition after a 16-15 win over Massey High.

The win was a real antidote after the heartbreak of losing by a solitary point (22-21) to Whangarei Boys’ High a week earlier and validated Mahurangi’s decision to contest the 1A grade this season after winning the 1B division five times out of the past six years.

Massey scored a try within the first five minutes but Mahurangi controlled most of the rest of the half. But even with this dominance, Massey’s defence appeared up to the task, allowing Mahurangi to collect only three points at a time.

Mahurangi College First XV get ready for action.

Massey scored again for a 10-6 halftime lead. Then in the second half Mahurangi and Massey traded tries until the final five minutes, at which point Mahurangi wing Max Matthews injected some individual brilliance to score his second try of the day and edge his team a point ahead.

Massey had a late opportunity to snatch the win, driving past the 22, before Ziggy Neely won a game-ending penalty for Mahurangi.

Mahurangi elected to enter the 1A competition this season to assist player development and with two wins now in the bank are showing they can mix it.

The college has close ties to Mahurangi Rugby Club and a school programme that has helped develop players such as Kade Banks who debuted for the Blues last week; multiple North Harbour representatives, Black Ferns Becky Wood and Ruahei and Kiritapu Demant, as well as All Blacks Zinzan and Robin Brooke and Rene Ranger.

Westlake go five points clear

Westlake Boys’ High School’s trademark razzle-dazzle off-load rugby earned them a 53-14 win over second-placed Whangārei Boys’ High School and a new five-point buffer at the top of North Harbour standings.

Whangārei didn’t play badly, but the Westlake machine was purring along and in the first half they pummelled Whangārei’s left flank at will. Halfback Lee-Hanru Greyvensteyn snared a hat-trick of tries, with two to winger JD Van Der Westhuizen, and Westlake led 34-7 at half time.

Whangārei had their moments and were arguably the best team Westlake have faced this season. But for all their running they could not penetrate and every so often the rubber band would snap, and Westlake would then run away and score in the corner.

The intensity faded in the second spell, but there was still a bulldozing try to Westlake prop Kaiva Tulimanu and a curious breakaway try to Werner Van Staden. With the fullback to beat, he was ankle-tapped and rolled horizontally with the fullback jumping over him. Van Staden got back to his feet and sprinted into the corner.

For Whangārei, second five-eighths Ben Love managed an intercept try from 5m out, as Westlake tried to run it from everywhere.

Meanwhile, Takapuna Grammar School picked up their first win, a 15-12 grind against Manurewa High School.

North Harbour First XV points: Westlake 20, Whangārei 15, Rangitoto 13, Rosmini 12, Mahurangi 9, Massey 6, Takapuna 4, Manurewa 0,

North Harbour First XV draw (home team first, all games 12 noon on Saturday unless stated): Rangitoto v Takapuna, Thursday 3.30pm; Mahurangi v Westlake; Massey v Rosmini.

Wellington College start strong in oldest game

For the fourth straight year, Wellington College have won the capital’s First XV premiership season opener, in the capital’s oldest fixture, beating St Patrick’s College Town 43-10.

Playing into a cool, stiff southerly, Wellington College scored two converted tries and kicked a penalty to lead 17-5 at halftime. Turning with the elements in their favour, they scored a further four straight tries before Town scored their second with the final play of the match.

There was brief joy for Town when blindside flanker Nelson Tiumalu charged down an early box kick by Wellington College halfback Bentley Faulkner and the ball sat up kindly for Tiumalu to chase up and score in the corner.

The home side quickly put this behind them, winning a penalty and opting for the lineout in the corner in front of the chanting terraces. They went to work and captain and lock Harry Law came up with the first try.

Wellington No 8 Z’kdeus Schwalger is a name to note. With his flowing mop of air and busy, abrasive style, Schwalger resembles old boy Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Chiefs) in fashion and playing approach. The Year 11 loosie, the son of former All Blacks prop John Schwalger, scored a try. Openside Ollie Church was another to flourish.

Left-footed first five-eighths Archie Sims used the conditions with authority and scored the best try of the match. From a lineout near their own 22, Wellington shifted wide and left wing Finn Leighton found space up the driveway touchline and hooked a pass inside to Faulkner in support, who was tackled short of the line but got his offload away to Sims who scored under the sticks. He kicked his own conversion and at 31-5 there was no coming back for Town.

Loosehead Steven Nunn, hooker Faimalie Tagoai, lock Riley Bracewell and reserve Ethan Lepou were brave and industrious for Town who fielded only nine Year 13s.

Wellington’s win is their largest since a 56-17 triumph in 2012, when Nelson Asafo-Solomona caused carnage.

Defending champions Scots College blanked newcomers Paraparaumu College 46-0. Scots scored four tries in each half with powerhouse props Tobias Mene and Charlie Barton rumbling over. Loose forwards Reweti Ngarimu and Brandon Lo were productive, and each crossed the paint. Wellington College host Scots next Saturday in the match of the round.

Other Wellington results: St Patrick’s College Silverstream 46 Wairarapa College 7; St Bernard’s College 27 HIBS 10; Rongotai College 27 Tawa College 17.

St Paul’s edge Wesley

St Paul’s Collegiate preserved their unbeaten record by a whisker against Wesley College in the Central North Island first XV competition.

Down 14-7, Wesley scored a try in the corner with the last play to right winger Semi Keli, but the difficult conversion attempt to tie the scores floated wide.

It took 34 minutes for any scoring in the tight tussle, Max Makeham breaking through a minute before the interval. Wesley responded with a try to Eti Taulanga, but Makeham scored again.

Meanwhile, Feilding High School beat St Peter’s Cambridge 45-22 to win the Rick T Francis Shield, despite having two players in the sin bin at one stage.

For Feilding, Alani Fakava (2), Dan Maisiri, Rupeni Raviyawa, Peni Havea, Kailan Ellmers, and Peni Havea scored tries while Nixon Foreman (3) and Karnyae Ropiha-Waiwai (2) added conversions.

For St Peter’s there were tries to Kees Butler, Cruz Marra, and Luca Millar plus a penalty try.

Central North Island points: St John’s (Hamilton) 15, St Paul’s 13, Feilding 10, Rathkeale 10, Whanganui 8, Wesley 8, St Peter’s 8, Lindisfarne 7, Francis Douglas 1, St John’s Hastings 0.

Central North Island draw: Thursday: Feilding v Rathkaele; St Paul’s v St Peter’s, 12 noon. Saturday: St John’s Hastings v Lindisfarne; St John’s Hamilton v Wesley.

Nelson College set early bar in Christchurch

In a fast game with long passages of phase attack, Nelson College tamed St Bede’s College 27-15 in Christchurch. Nelson have beaten two of the top four sides to start 2024 and scored four tries in their latest victory, in which they led 12-5 at halftime. Jack Trott, Harrison Inch (2) and Kobe Brownlee were try scorers for Nelson.

Meanwhile defending champions Christchurch Boys’ High School bounced back resoundingly from their defeat to Nelson last Saturday with a 43-0 whitewash of St Andrew’s College.

Christchurch’s heavier pack laid the foundation for a steamrolling. Tries were scored by Cam Jones (2), Ollie Zino, Ollie Singleton, Jacob Inch, Hiro Fuchigami and Connor Hutchings, with Hanroux Wessels (3) and Victory Isaako adding conversions.

Two iconic local derbies loom. On Thursday, Marlborough Boys’ College host Nelson College, with Marlborough defending the Trustbank Cup for the sixth time. On June 4, Christ’s College host Christchurch Boys’ High School.

Otago Boys’ win Dunedin derby

Otago Boys’ High School defeated King’s High School 21-12 in a brutal and stirring Dunedin derby. There was no scoring in the second half as Otago withstood a furious assault from the bulky King’s pack but remained resolute. In the first half, superior tactical kicking and slickness among the outside backs gave Otago Boys’ the edge.

Standouts for Otago Boys’ were Isaac Turoa (10) and Mark Wrigley (15). For King’s, Aisea Fakata (3) and Montell Penese (7) were strong.

On June 5, King’s High School will have a crack at the Moascar Cup when they travel to Invercargill to tackle Southland Boys’ High School.

Palmerston North underway in Super 8

Palmerston North Boys’ High made a strong start to the Super 8 First XV Championship with a 42-8 home win over Gisborne Boys’ High School in the only match of the weekend.

Gisborne took an early lead from a penalty, but Palmerston North struck back with two tries to left wing Joe Ratcliffe and the first of two penalties to Jamie Viljoen.

Skipper and second-five Puna Hihi – the first Gisborne player to earn 50 caps for his school since former All Black Charlie Ngatai – reduced the deficit at the start of the second half with a well-worked forwards’ try, but after that it was all Palmerston North.

From a lineout, Cazna Sale carried strongly and after a quick pick-and-go the ball was switched back to the short side where Viljoen dived over.

A high shot brought Palmerston a penalty try and, as more Gisborne gaps started to appear, Bradley Tocker used his pace to go 40m for a try while Manase Toumohuni broke a tackle to go 25m to finish the scoring.

Code Wars, the sequel

In response to recent comments here about a supposed “code war’ between rugby and rugby league at schoolboy level, reader Fata Tupou has forwarded some observations as a fan of both codes, with sons and nephews scattered across Auckland fields every Saturday.

He noted Ponsonby’s St Paul’s College have contributed more Warriors players and more NRL players than any other school in New Zealand, with the roll of honour including Mark Graham, Nigel and Joe Vagana, Jerome Ropati, Ben Te’o and Stacey Jones.

They have also won Auckland’s school league title more than 20 times, including for the past four seasons, have six members of NZ Warriors Harold Matthews squad, as well as students signed with Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters (many of whom are playing in 1st XV).

But this has somehow been no impediment to also heartily contesting Auckland’s 1A rugby, despite having a roll of just 411 students from Years 7-13, and they seem to have no problem with players contesting both codes.

That’s the opposite of many other 1A schools who won’t entertain league, or even threaten to remove students should they play the forbidden 13-man code in their own time.

Like most 1A schools, St Paul’s are notoriously media-shy, even about their triumphs, but Tupou poses this question: “If St Paul’s College can manage two codes, a decile 2 school with minimal resources, a small roll and no budget to prop up elite performance sport programmes, why can’t other schools?”

Answers welcomed via email below.

# Readers are invited to send their first XV rugby updates, news snippets and hot takes to nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.