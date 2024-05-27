Voyager 2023 media awards
Updated

First XV rugby wrap: St Kentigern pip King’s College; Mahurangi College are North Harbour’s one-point wonders; code wars revisited

By Bruce Holloway & Adam Julian
14 mins to read
St Kentigern second five-eighths Benjamin Moughan on the charge against King's College.

- St Kentigern pip King’s College

- Mahurangi make their point

- Westlake go five points clear

- Wellington College start strong in oldest game

- Otago Boys’ win Dunedin derby

- Palmerston North under

