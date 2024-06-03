Hamilton Boys' High ignored the off-field noise to complete an impressive win. Photo / NZ Herald

Hamilton Boys’ High have retained the 106-year-old Headmasters’ Bowl for another year after a gritty 8-6 victory over Auckland Grammar.

But with victory coming in a week when Hamilton Boys’ High and one of ithe school’s rugby sponsors, Apex Property Group, very publicly ended their relationship, a hard-fought win was pretty much lost in the cacophony of off-pitch noise.

Some sources suggest it was actually the school that moved first to pull the plug on “a rogue sponsor” after a couple of festering weeks of schoolboy rugby soap opera in Hamilton.

But Apex, in their second year of sponsorship, were first to go public. Apex was aggrieved to discover that the school’s policy of requiring students who wished to compete at elite level in any code to commit to just one sport per season, was now conflicting with its own 9-month-old Warriors-aligned Apex Rugby League Pathway Programme.

Against this backdrop, Hamilton Boys’ First XV will begin their Super 8 title defence on Thursday away to New Plymouth, in what is a highly competitive and demanding championship.

In pursuit of excellence Hamilton Boys’ has cultivated one of the best rugby programmes in the country. It also has a legacy of winning world championships multiple times, while the school is often dubbed “The Factory” in rugby circles because of its heritage in producing top young players year after year.

Such outcomes require great focus and commitment. But sponsor Apex, with its associated interest in rugby league and a conflicting development philosophy, felt it was preferable to allow these lads to also play league during the peak of Super 8 rugby, arguing the proposition that “broad participation” in sport is fundamentally better.

Graeme Maw, manager and sports director of the associated Apex Foundation, would not quantify the amount of sponsorship or comment on the specifics of the relationship breakdown with Hamilton Boys’ High, apart from concluding that the school’s policies didn’t align with his foundation’s beliefs (but he was quite happy to speak about perceived impacts of high-performance programmes on the broader schoolboy rugby landscape).

While Hamilton Boys’ High has not made any sudden radical departure from its existing policies - and had even been quite happy to have rugby squad members playing league outside competition windows during Term 1 - the subsequent “code wars” publicity, complete with page-one lead story in the local fish-and-chip wrapper, did arguably sully the school’s reputation.

So with the views of sponsors seemingly carrying so much weight these days to fill the void in terms of sponsorship, the Herald quizzed another of the school’s major first XV backers, Lodge Real Estate.

Lodge have been supporting first XV rugby (and rowing) for over 15 years and - are you ready for this - have no plans to change that.

Indeed, managing director Jeremy O’Rourke couldn’t speak highly enough of the school as an institution, and its sports programmes.

O’Rourke considered it both sensible and unremarkable that students competing at an elite level should be asked to concentrate on one winter sport.

“The time commitment required for sports like rugby or rowing means you can only do one at a time,” O’Rourke said.

And he saw the role of sponsors as being to take the pressure off teams rather than engage in philosophical debate.

“We’re not there to set policy or be dictators. In fact one of the reasons we got involved was because we support the policies and values they uphold. Their values reflect out own company values.”

O’Rourke believed Hamilton Boys’ High was about more than just getting results.

“Yes, at top level you have to dedicate so much time to get results, but they are also a very inclusive school. They are the largest boys’ school in our region and they do a really good job. We love giving back, particularly when we see excellence.

“That’s why we got involved. It is our way of saying thank you.”

Meanwhile O’Rourke, who was Hamilton’s First XV fullback in 1986-87, was personally delighted with the school’s continuing dominance over Auckland Grammar.

Lodge is 50 per cent owned by Barfoot & Thompson, New Zealand’s largest privately owned real estate company, which means Auckland Grammar old boy Peter Thompson sits on the Lodge board. So O’Rourke enjoys bragging rights there for another year.

Meanwhile, Hamilton opened the scoring in the first half when hooker Tom Martin got over the line from a lineout drive. And while first five Dallas Rata-Makene missed the conversion, shortly afterwards he kicked a penalty to give Hamilton an 8-3 halftime lead.

The only second-half points came from Grammar’s Rios Tasmania converting a second penalty. Grammar did exceptionally well to defend for long periods camped in their own 22, while for Hamilton it was a much-needed match after three and a half weeks without a game.

Apex Foundation’s Maw argues a constant emphasis on “performance pathways” within the school environment is a direct contributor to reducing participation, depth and opportunities.

“In the rugby context, that’s the hyper first XV culture, where resources are targeted towards first XV success, squads are ring-fenced, and others left with meagre or often no support (such as coaching),” Maw said.

“It’s often said that first XV rugby is like a professional environment. But it isn’t professional or ‘elite’, it’s school sport, and schools’ purpose is to nurture young people.

“Unfortunately then, whether by exclusion or burnout or hype, for every success story out of this culture, there’s another who gives up and it’s hurting the game.

“Lower grades are compromised, and flow through to clubs decreases.”

Within the Waikato, outside of Hamilton Boys’ and the likes of St Paul’s, St John’s and St Peter’s, there are few meaningful programmes and the standard of First XV rugby tails of dramatically.

“And in Waikato club-land, the lack of depth sees Hamilton Marist score over 60 points in six of eight games so far this year.”

Maw reckons this issue isn’t unique to rugby.

“You’ll know the story of Year 14s returning to row in the Maadi Cup. And the lower down the ages the ‘pathway’ goes, the more it excludes.

“I know of a 13-year-old netballer largely stood on the sideline because in Year 9 her high school ran ‘a performance culture’.

“The same can be true in rugby league, and the risks of early contracting and migration. Hence, our (Apex Foundation) aim to support youngsters staying at home and empowering their future options.”

Nelson College wins Trustbank Cup

Nelson College holds the Trustbank Cup. Photo / NZ Herald

Nelson College First XV underscored their credentials as one of the leading South Island school sides by extracting the Trustbank Cup from Marlborough Boys’ College, 50-0 in Blenheim.

The Trustbank Cup began life as the trophy for the New Zealand Schools Champion, then was gifted to the South Island as their version of the Moascar Cup.

Remarkably there was no scoring for 20 minutes, before the Nelson juggernaut roared to life. Kobe Brownlee (2), Oliver Kirk, Samuela Takapau, Connor Hume, Mikey Morrison, Hamueria Topia- Pene and Harrison Inch all scored tries, with Inch adding five conversions.

Nelson last held the Trustbank Cup in 2022 and they also retain the Whangamoa Trophy for fixtures against Marlborough.

The Whangamoa Trophy was first presented by the late John Goodman. John played a significant role in rugby over two decades at Nelson College. His son is former Tasman and Crusaders player and coach Andrew Goodman. The Whangamoa Saddle is a pass traversed by SH6 on the route between Blenheim and Nelson, immediately to the east of Hira.

Wild winds backdrop for wild matches in capital

St Patrick’s College Silverstream and Rongotai College lead Wellington’s First XV Premiership with a maximum of 10 points after two rounds.

Silverstream beat Tawa College 38-19, while Rongotai defeated Hutt International Boys’ School (HIBS) 29-27.

There were six lead changes in the Rongotai-HIBS encounter with a second try in the 59th minute to reserve hooker Alan Ormiston-Fiu, converted by Jay Philp, finally securing Rongotai honours.

HIBS competed bravely against a bigger pack and two tries to winger James Bain was a credit to their creativity and courage. Silverstream were expected to beat Tawa and jumped quickly to a 19-0 lead. However, Tawa rallied and tries to Labront Muldrock-Tolai and Malachi Suniula had the visitors within striking distance at halftime.

Silverstream build their game around a beefy pack able to stifle. Hooker Jericho Wharehinga scored a hat-trick as Silverstream kept a feisty Tawa at bay. Muldrock-Tolai had the last say with his second try in the final minute.

Paraparaumu College created history with a 46-8 smashing of St Bernard’s College; Paraparaumu winning their first Premiership match, it is believed, since 1989. Paraparaumu scored four tries in each half, with Rico Poutama (fullback) and Adam Van Vuuren (centre) dotting down twice.

In the other matches, St Pat’s Town defeated Wairarapa College 32-10, while Wellington College rallied from a 14-0 deficit to stun defending champions Scots College 21-17. Wellington scored their winning try with halfback Bentley Faulkner in the sinbin.

The wind was so fierce at Wellington College that the goalposts wobbled like a Pigeon Park drunk, and the volatile conditions influenced an outrageous winning moment.

With three minutes remaining Wellington were down 14-17, when Lorenz-Markel Strickland-Rere dramatically jabbed a kick from halfway into space and towards the visitors’ 22.

Two Scots defenders converge to cover. The ball refuses to sit idle and there is accidental entanglement. Teina Kingston-Hill dribbles the unpredictable oval ahead and chases earnestly. With the dead ball line looming, Scots hurriedly retreating, expectant reserves on the field, and Kingston-Hill charging, diving, right hand fully extended ... Could it be?

There is referee consultation. Try! Delirium.

Archie Sims’ sideline conversion, aided by the pinky hold of a teammate in a prone position, was almost as noteworthy as his illustrious “quad” penalty in 2023.

Earlier Wellington opened with vigour and enthusiasm, but speedy Scots fullback James Favel snuffed out the best of their early attack with a 90m intercept.

Halfback Jake Lawson was immense for Scots with his swift and calculated option-taking. His quickness around the ruck produced Scots second try after eight minutes following muscle from the forwards.

Wellington built promising attacks, but they often ended in panic. Scots captain Reweti Ngarimu and hooker Charlie Barton were a menace on defence.

Crucially, Wellington scored first after the interval. Blindside flanker Lazarus Webster piggybacked half a dozen of his own and Scots over the line in a stubborn burst. Earlier, winger Finn Leighton had scampered 40m.

Leighton’s surge was a forerunner to the most memorable moment of the match, in the 50th minute. The son of former Wellington College and Wests legend Scott showed his pedigree with a 75m gallop that even had responsible adults fist pumping in front of the cordoned-off rope area.

Brandon Lo (Scots) and Z’Kdeus Schwalger are two loose forwards to add to the stockpile of exceptional back-row forwards in the capital.

Lawson kicked a penalty with about 10 minutes to spare to make it 17-14. Referee Hamish Mexted pulled a calf but shouldered on manfully. Thank goodness he did. It was a cracking match that showcased the best of grassroots rugby in an otherwise rotten week for the code.

Wellington have secured the Williment Trophy, a Ranfurly Shield-style competition in the Premiership named after the former All Blacks fullback Mick Williment. Ironically, his grandson Carter was playing on the wing for Scots.

Westlake win but lack their usual style

In North Harbour competition, injury-stricken Westlake Boys’ High lacked their usual spark and stuttered to a 29-12 away win over Mahurangi College after having been hammered 41-0 by Tauranga Boys’ College midweek.

With six players sidelined, including damaging prop Alex Vaaia, who is being stood down for three weeks with concussion, Westlake sported a number of unfamiliar faces.

Tommy D'Urban-Burgess of Mahurangi College. Photo / NZ Herald

That included fullback Ezramorgan Tafea, in his first season of full-contact rugby, and he showed a ton of running enterprise in stepping up from Second XV ranks, and with a background in touch, where Westlake are national champions.

Westlake nabbed two tries before halftime from well-worked lineout moves 8-10 metres out and led 17-0 at the break but it was generally a flat, error-ridden contest. Despite the loss Mahurangi showed a lot of spirit and look like top-four prospects. They earned second-half tries through fullback Tommy D’Urban-Burgess and forward Lochie Reid.

Meanwhile, Rosmini College beat Massey High 33-13 and Rangitoto College blanked Takapuna Grammar 31-0.

North Harbour First XV points: Westlake 25, Whangarei 20, Rangitoto 18, Rosmini 17, Mahurangi 9, Massey 6, Takapuna 4, Manurewa 1.

North Harbour First XV draw (home team first, all games noon Saturday): Manurewa vs Westlake; Takapuna vs Massey; Rangitoto vs Whangarei; Mahurangi vs Rosmini.

St Paul’s top in Central North Island

St Paul's Collegiate captain Will Hadley. Photo / NZ Herald

St Paul’s Collegiate (Hamilton) secured their fourth successive win in Central North Island First XV rugby, and took the Jed Rowlands Cup off St Peter’s School (Cambridge) as a bonus with a 30-21 win, as they chase their eighth title.

St Paul’s were bolstered by the return from injury by experienced flanker James Cunningham and second five Salesi Tauaika, and playing with a first-half wind executed a crisp set-piece move to earn lively prop Chris Kahotea a try, which was converted by Logan Casey.

Casey added two penalties before the break, while skipper Will Hadley also scored for an 18-7 halftime lead. A Zac Wilde surge earned St Paul’s a further try and a 25-7 lead but St Peter’s responded with two converted tries of their own to cut the margin to four points, before No 8 Ben Kibby sealed the win with a final try.

It took a Leighton Jones penalty from right in front four minutes from time - and then a last-gasp try-saving tackle - for St John’s (Hamilton) to secure a 20-17 home win over Wesley College, and sit second place on the table with a game in hand.

After 15 minutes St John’s winger Hamish McGill scored in the corner, nicely set up by Kaden Makia. But Wesley won a tighthead scrum 5m from the St John’s line and No 8 Suli Pahulu levelled the score.

From a lineout drive, St John’s No 8 Keelan Viliami scored and Leighton Jones converted for a 12-5, while Makia added the third try just before the break for a 15-5 lead.

Wesley earned a penalty try from a deliberate knock-on near the goal line, then Fili Sadovo levelled the game after a fine break in the 61st minute, and his team all but stole the win in the final seconds.

Elsewhere, Lindisfarne College hammered St John’s Hastings 74-10 while Feilding High beat Rathkeale College 66-10.

