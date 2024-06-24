Advertisement
First XV rugby wrap: Dilworth’s shock win over Auckland Grammar, Silverstream bounce back in the capital

By Bruce Holloway & Adam Julian
18 mins to read
Auckland Grammar suffered their first defeat of the season.

- Dilworth’s shock win over Auckland Grammar

- Westlake back to top form

- Feilding on fire

- Silverstream win in Wellington

- All the Super 8 action

- Southland retain Moascar Cup

Unfancied Dilworth have pulled off the upset of the season in Auckland First XV rugby.

