Auckland Grammar suffered their first defeat of the season.

- Dilworth’s shock win over Auckland Grammar

- Westlake back to top form

- Feilding on fire

- Silverstream win in Wellington

- All the Super 8 action

- Southland retain Moascar Cup

Unfancied Dilworth School have pulled off the upset of the season in Auckland First XV rugby.

A team which had failed to eke out even so much as a consolation bonus point in their previous five 1A matches as they coughed up 237 match points and scored a meagre 23, somehow rolled an Auckland Grammar unit which had won all their games to this point, 13-10 away from home.

For further context, just a week earlier Dilworth had been demolished 68-5 by Saint Kentigern. So for Grammar – still comfortably placed second on the table and odds-on to make the playoffs – this is arguably a bigger slump than even their infamous “Matariki Miracle” capitulation to Tangaroa College in 2022, in terms of shock losses.

Dilworth have never won the 1A title and only retained their 1A status this year through a pre-season promotion-relegation decider. But they have managed the odd upset over the years, sent an Under 15 team to a national tournament for the first time last season, and do boast of having over 40 per cent of their 490 students playing rugby, a greater ratio than any other Auckland secondary school.

Highly regarded Dilworth director of rugby, Gareth Pickering, was invited to comment on the broader significance of this victory and what it meant for the school, but did not respond.

That’s a shame. In recent years Dilworth have had a particularly fraught relationship with media in the wake of The Lost Boys of Dilworth docu-drama and historic reports of the school being a place where hundreds of boys were sexually abused by teachers, chaplains, tutors and housemasters. It would have been refreshing to have been drilling down on Dilworth’s rugby milestones and aspirations for a change, but there you go.

Meanwhile, Grammar, winners of an unmatched 65 1A titles, have refused comment on their First XV for many years now, though perhaps have a better reason than usual this week.

But what we do know is that first five-eighths Viliami Katoa – having his first run for Dilworth after a half-season stand-down since his move from St John’s (Hastings) – opened the scoring with a penalty and his team then secured a critical ninth-minute try against Grammar.

Grammar second five-eighths Nico Stanley reduced the deficit with a try before halftime, and substitute Bastion Armstrong added another in the 46th minute to briefly give his team a 10-8 lead.

But 19 minutes from time Dilworth halfback Giorvanni Leupolu sealed a precious win with the decisive try.

Dilworth squad: Adrian Vea, Vilisoni Ahovelo, James Mahe, Latu Talamai, Siosiua Vea, Nicholas Perano, Fuao Katoa, Zephaniah Lewis, Giorvanni Leupolu, Viliami Katoa, Isaiah Silipa, Jevahnissi Vevesi, Solomon Westerlund, Kaziah Mika, Hiroki Mafi, Halateu Misi, Siaosi Topui, Sioeli Naitoko, Wiremu Apaapa-Kuku, Taniela Tuitupou, Malakai Moli, Cyrus Neho.

Grammar’s demise means Saint Kentigern have now powered five points clear at the top of the table after running in 11 tries and hammering Botany Downs Secondary College 69-10.

St Kentigern fullback Noel Smith set the tempo by scoring a try in the very first minute and his team led 31-10 by halftime. For Botany, fullback Preston Field was the standout, scoring a first-half try, penalty and conversion.

Fourth-placed St Peter’s notched their fourth successive win over King’s College with a 25-14 home victory earned through tries from second five-eighths Aziel Hau, halfback Louie Kishimoto, winger Josh Peteru and 10 points from the boot of Malakai Hafoka.

Kishimoto was the pick of the St Peter’s players, while props Mohokoi Funaki and Bailey Tupu Tuia also caught the eye in a physical contest. For King’s, hooker Charlie Burn and winger Kahurangi Cotterill scored tries.

Kelston jumped into third place on points differential with a 24-0 bonus points win over De La Salle. Talented backs Paula Luau, Ulutoa Aii (2), and Jarrel Vaega scored the tries and there were four points from the boot of Tyson Parsons.

Defending champions Sacred Heart continued their rebuild with a hard-fought 42-22 victory over Liston College and are now within range of a top four spot.

Sacred trailed 10-0 early after tries to Liston second five-eighths Jonathan Simote and hooker James Manuha’apai.

But a mid-match burst of 28 points eventually secured a fourth successive win in preparation for their big home cross-estuary derby with Saint Kentigern at 12 noon on Friday.

There were tries to star first five-eighths Cohen Norrie, winger Soane Ma’asi, halfback Liston Vakauta, hooker Paula Tai and prop Ravai Faktaufon. Fullback Max Morgan, last year a member of the Blues U17 Development Squad, also scored a try and nailed six conversions, some from the sideline.

Meanwhile, Mt Albert Grammar notched their second successive win, 34-12 over St Paul’s after leading 12-0 at halftime through tries to centre Amanaki Palu and hooker Tyler Yare.

Noah Stratton Gregory (2), Eved Ah Soon and Roman Nelio added more in the second half.

For St Paul’s prop Noah Hetutu-Davis and fullback Sebastian Smith scored second half tries.

Auckland 1A points: St Kentigern 29, Auckland Grammar 24, Kelston 22, St Peter’s 22, Sacred Heart 20, King’s 17, De La Salle 13, Mt Albert Grammar 12, Liston 11, St Paul’s 10, Dilworth 4, Botany Downs 0.

Auckland 1A draw (home team first), Friday, 12 noon: Sacred Heart v Saint Kentigern. Saturday (all 2:30pm): Dilworth v De La Salle; Kelston v Auckland Grammar; St Paul’s v Liston; Mt Albert Grammar v St Peter’s; Botany Downs v King’s.

Westlake back in eye-catching form

Leaders Westlake Boys’ High made a return to their expansive high-pace razzle-dazzle rugby thanks largely to the return of five of eight injured players, and eased to a 41-0 win over Massey High in Kyocera-sponsored North Harbour First XV competition.

With their forward pack dominant, Westlake were back to front-foot rugby, and with the imagined flick of a switch were able to conjure up stylish tries.

The first three all came in the left-hand corner, firstly to fullback Brodie Good. The second was even better, with JD Van Der Westhuizen dancing and pivoting like a young Carlos Spencer, while lock Jacob Ludlow also finished.

Massey weren’t as bad as the scoreline indicated, but it was 25 minutes before they got inside the Westlake 22.

Van Der Westhuizen – always a great watch – added a second try, but perhaps the best came from Harper Wilson, who scored one his All Black dad Jeff would have been proud of, as he collected a huge cross-field kick and beat three in a run to the line.

The final Westlake try came from a quick tap, a huge hoist down-field, with halfback Lee-Hanru Greyvensteyn finishing through pure pace.

On Saturday, Westlake face a top-of-the-table clash with Rosmini.

In other matches Mahurangi College beat Takapuna Grammar 21-10, Rosmini College held on to second place with 22-16 away win over Whangarei Boys’ High and Rangitoto College beat Manurewa High School 28-10.

Kyocera North Harbour First XV points: Westlake 39, Rosmini 31, Rangitoto 28, Whangārei 26, Mahurangi 18, Massey 13, Takapuna 4, Manurewa 1.

North Harbour First XV draw (home team first, all games 12 noon Saturday unless stated): Rosmini v Westlake; Takapuna v Whangārei; Manurewa v Massey; Mahurangi v Rangitoto.

More than a Feilding: Defending champs go top in Central North Island

Feilding High have surged two points clear at the top of the Central North Island First XV standings with a game in hand, after an impressive 36-8 away win over previous leaders St Paul’s.

It’s a significant step for a school seeking its third successive Central North Island title, and is also a personal milestone for coach Justin Lock, given it is the first time he has left St Paul’s with a win after seven years in the post.

With the inevitable turnover of players annually, it is exceptionally hard to win three titles on the trot in any schoolboy rugby competition, but Feilding have a few things in their favour.

“We have a pretty honest programme,” Lock said. “There is good depth, the rugby culture is strong around training and the interaction within the group with each other is good.”

He was reluctant to draw comparisons with his title-winning teams of 2022 and 2023.

“It’s very hard to compare teams year-on-year, but this team has certainly exceeded expectations.

“Different players at different times have all been dominant. Some players carry the ball very well, while others go to work in behind, so it’s a nice fit.”

Stand-outs against St Paul’s included Dan Maisiri, a member of the 2023 New Zealand Under 18 Sevens team, who was an ever-present threat on the left wing, scoring two tries, while bruising prop Dane Johnson was another try-scorer to make his mark, as was centre James Tuituba.

St Paul’s were still in the contest at halftime, with No 8 Ben Kibby scoring just before the break. But in the second half Feilding added tries to hooker Alani Fakava, lock Zach Filer, and Maisiri’s second.

Feilding left winger Dan Maisiri after scoring his second try against St Paul's.

“It’s not an easy place to win, but I felt we posed a lot of danger right across the field, and could have scored a lot more.”

They love their tight finishes across town at St John’s (Hamilton) but on this occasion, the Johnnies were on the wrong end of one, as a late penalty from Alapati Tusa Soagia earned St Peter’s (Cambridge) a 22-21 away win in a see-sawing thriller.

Winger Okustino Vea gave St John’s the early lead with a classic backline try following great work by fullback Kaden Makea, and a conversion followed from Callum McCabe.

But St Peter’s levelled from a quick-tap penalty with strong-running centre Izzy Kamana – the stand-out player on the day – forcing his way over, while his team then quickly added a second try to winger James Lowther after a terrific pass from first five-eighths Luca Miller.

In the second spell St John’s centre Karlan Mosaati appeared to have burst through to score a fine try and level at 12-12.

The try was initially awarded but after a discussion with his assistant, the referee scrubbed the try, yellow-carded Makea and awarded St Peter’s a penalty. With St John’s temporarily reduced to 13 players St Peter’s then took advantage with a converted try to hooker Hugo Barnes and a 19-7 lead.

Sub Toby Connolly scored for St John’s and then Mosaati finished a breath-taking move to nudge his team ahead, 21-19, with a further converted try before St Peter’s nicked the win with the penalty, 15m in from touch.

Meanwhile, Masterton’s Rathkeale College beat Whanganui Collegiate 38-31, for their first win in this fixture in 34 years.

In other matches Wesley College beat St John’s Hastings 61-7 and Lindisfarne College beat Francis Douglas Memorial College 31-19.

Central North Island points: Feilding 30, St Paul’s 28, St John’s (Hamilton) 25, Lindisfarne 22, Rathkaele 20, Wesley 19, St Peter’s 17, Whanganui 11, Francis Douglas 5, St John’s (Hastings) 1.

It was over to Rova in New Plymouth

New Plymouth Boys’ High winger Viliame Rova scored four tries in his sides’ 34-34 draw with Palmerston North Boys’ High – but a defensive intervention made in the dying minutes at The Gully proved even more vital.

Down a player after a yellow card, New Plymouth were outflanked by Palmerston North with lock Moe Sekona striding clear. Approaching the 10m mark, in his own territory, Sekona had centre Tevita Fakahau unmarked to his right.

Sekona delivered a pass in the direction of the centre, but Rova thrust out his hand and deflected the ball towards the sideline, acrobatically catching it to prevent any chance of being penalised for a deliberate knock-on.

The opening minute suggested this would be a wild afternoon with Palmerston North scoring a try following slick interplay between first five-eighths Jamie Viljoen and second five-eighths Te Wano Winiata-Enoka that put openside Viliami Rongokea clear.

Palmerston North doubled their advantage when another Viljoen break was finished by blindside Bradley Tocker.

But New Plymouth responded with two unconverted tries with Rova scoring his first in the 17th minute, slipping past two tacklers despite little real estate to move in.

On three more occasions, the scores would be tied as both teams played expansive, ambitious rugby that was a refreshingly vibrant antidote to the often dire crash, bash and smash of Super Rugby Pacific.

And is there a better rugby experience in New Zealand than a heaving, boisterous, sunny Gully?

Fullback Hunter Kennedy produced a fine display with two cracking individual tries. Tocker added to his tally in the second half with a 20m burst.

New Plymouth led the contest for the first time when Rova scored his second try, emulating Palmerston North by striking in the first minute.

Ahead 29-27, New Plymouth supporters were ecstatic in the 52nd minute when a wicked bounce alluded the grasp of the visitors and Rova scampered 40m.

Palmerston North stoically regrouped and with three minutes left Bailey Ngatai-Cribb regathered a deft chip kick and scored under the sticks to tie the scores.

The remaining matches in the third round of the Super 8 weren’t anywhere near as unpredictable with Hamilton Boys’ High and Tauranga Boys’ College continuing their freight-train-like momentum and Hastings BHS accounting for winless Gisborne BHS.

The Joe Schmidt Trophy was at stake in Tauranga’s 52-12 win over Napier Boys’ High.

The former All Blacks assistant coach, who enjoyed enormous success in France and Ireland, is now with the Wallabies but cut his teeth coaching as an English teacher.

He ran the Palmerston North Boys’ High first XV from 1994-98 and took them to national finals in 1996 and 1997 before being promoted to assistant principal at Napier Boys’ High, where he won a Super 8 title in 2000. From 2001 to 2002 he was deputy principal at Tauranga Boys’ College (2001-02) where his duties included showing Kane Williamson around the school before he started there.

Hamilton Boys’ High beat Rotorua Boys’ High 32-8 after leading 20-3 at halftime, with tries to lock Alex Arnold (2), halfback Mitchell Swann, second five-eighths Hiraka Waitai-Haenga, winger Ross Anderson. Rotorua No 8 Te Ariki Rogers scored a consolation try in stoppage time.

Super 8, Friday (home team first): Hamilton v Napier, 12 noon; Gisborne v New Plymouth 11am. Saturday, 12 noon: Rotorua v Hastings; Palmerston North v Tauranga. Points: Hastings 16 (4 games), Tauranga 15, Hamilton 15, Napier 9, Palmerston North 8 (4 games), Rotorua 4, New Plymouth 4 (4 games), Gisborne 1 (4 games).

Silverstream flowing strongly

St Patrick’s College Silverstream rebounded from their wild loss to Wellington College last Wednesday to inflict a record defeat upon Rongotai College.

Silverstream had 10 different try-scorers in their 73-0 whitewash with first five-eighths Thompson Tukapua scoring twice and kicking nine conversions for a haul of 28 points.

Silverstream punished Rongotai for turnovers and penalties at the breakdowns. Rongotai were in the game for long periods of the first half and only trailed 14-0 just before halftime and 21-0 after a try right on the bell, but Silverstream ran through their flagging defence in the second half and scored another eight tries.

Silverstream’s 73-point margin of victory is their largest against Rongotai and only a point short of the record 74 points they scored against Rongotai in a 74-6 slaughter in 1988.

At that time tries were only worth four points and Silverstream scored 15 tries with future Scottish international John Leslie scoring six tries while future All Black Simon Mannix contributed 22 points from two tries and seven conversions.

Silverstream won 67-0 in 2018 with Warriors centre Rocco Berry scoring three tries.

Silverstream and Rongotai have played a traditional fixture since 1957. In that time there have been 61 matches. Silverstream has won 40, Rongotai 18. The last of three draws was in 1976.

Elsewhere Wellington College maintained their unblemished record with 52-7 hiding of St Bernard’s College – an ideal warm-up for their blockbuster clash with Nelson College in the Quadrangular Tournament (Tuesday).

Wellington outscored the Catholics eight tries to one with prop Hyrum Betham and winger Teina Hingston-Mill each scoring two. Archie Sims continued his terrific form with 17 points.

Defending champions Scots College were down a dozen in as many minutes against Wairarapa College but rallied strongly to prevail 36-12. Damaging No 8 Brandon Lo scored two tries.

St Pats Town have won six on the bounce in all competitions, improving to 4-1 in the Premiership with a 34-19 win over Tawa College.

At the foot of the table, Paraparaumu College won a tense tussle against Hutt International Boys’ School (HIBS) 16-13. In the 65th minute Finlay Hourigan kicked a penalty to prod the visitors 13-11 ahead.

Paraparaumu kept their cool and with the last play of the match fullback Frederick Kreuzer scored to consign HIBS to a second last-play loss in a week.

Tranzit Coachlines Premiership points: Wellington 23, Silverstream 21, St Pat’s Town 20, Scots 16, Rongotai 15, Paraparaumu 10, Wairarapa 9, Tawa 5, St Bernard’s 5, HIBS 5.

Two Tries in a National Top Four final

1985: Raymond Barchard – St Stephen’s School v Napier BHS

1990: Niki Tuwhangai – Wesley College v Gisborne BHS

1992: Casino Doyle (3 tries) – Auckland GS v Napier BHS

1996: Richard Rasmussen – Kelston BHS v Palmerston North BHS

1997: Sione Kepu/Salesi Moimoi – Wesley College v Palmerston North BHS

1999: Ray Isara – Kelston BHS v Christchurch BHS

2001: Sailosi Tagicakibau/ Tekori Luteru – Wesley College v Rotorua BHS

2004: Sekope Kepu – Wesley College v Christchurch BHS

2010: Milford Keresoma – Mount Albert GS v Hamilton BH

2012: Dillon Wihongi – St. Kentigern College v Otago BHS

2014: Connor Garden Bachop – Scots College & Solomone Tukuafu, Hamilton BHS

2015: James Tofa/Isaac Te Aute Rotorua BHS & Alex Fidow, Scots College

2023: Reimana Saunderson Rurawhe/James Cameron – Westlake BHS v Southland BHS

Miles Toyota Championship taking shape at halfway stage

For 45 minutes the mid-table Miles Toyota Championship tussle between St Thomas of Canterbury College and St Andrew’s College hung in the balance.

St Andrew’s only trailed 19-13 when first five-eighths Macklan Roberston chipped over a penalty. The visitors had battered away at the hosts’ defence long enough to see hooker Jesse Floris sinbinned.

The telling difference between the two teams that led to St Thomas ultimately winning 31-13 was the superior individual dynamism of some of their roster.

This was best illustrated by the bruising and athletic blindside Ben Hancock. When St Andrew’s failed to secure the restart, St Thomas built phases and then Hancock roared through the middle of the ruck and made a beeline for the corner. Despite a valiant tackle by fullback Sam Mustchin, Hancock was celebrating after a 35m surge.

St Andrew’s had plenty of possession. Their forward effort was honest, but they lacked spark with their only try scored by prop Moleli Lagokamu after repeat pick and goes.

By contrast, St Thomas scored all their tries from long-range counterattack. Centre Jackson Stewart dotted down twice; his second after he speared through the defence like a javelin.

Fullback Meihana Pauling was a livewire, and he retrieved a kick from his own 22 in a scintillating burst.

St Thomas saved their best for last. On his debut, brute reserve Bishop Nealo galloped 75m, his smile growing wider as a teammate screamed for a pass inside.

With four wins in five matches, St Thomas are second. Christ’s College and Christchurch Boys’ High School also have four wins and enjoy a six-point buffer over Marlborough Boys’ College. St Bede’s are on 13 points with work to do if they are to repeat their 2023 semifinal appearance. Nelson College, who host the 98th annual Quadrangular Tournament this week, are undefeated.

Miles Toyota Premiership (Canterbury) points: Nelson 25, St Thomas 21, Christchurch 20, Christ’s College 20, Marlborough 14, St Bede’s 13, St Andrews 11, Shirley 7, Timaru 0, Selwyn 0.

Southland retain Moascar Cup

Like they did in the traditional encounter earlier in the season, Southland Boys’ High made an emphatic start against Otago Boys’ High in their Moascar Cup match, but this time held on to win 30-25.

Otago scored three tries in the last 13 minutes but when fullback Isaac Turoa went over referees time had well and truly elapsed.

Right winger Te-Ava-A-Katu Nicholas was at the heart of the Otago rally. He scored two tries capitalising on impact from the bench and a tiring Southland who kicked vital penalties in the 62nd and 67th minute. First five-eighths Mika Muliaina finished with 10 points and produced an assured display.

Jack Scott kicked a penalty for Otago in the third minute before a 25-minute stalemate ensued.

Southland’s opening try to openside Jared Reid triggered a scoring burst. Tries to second five-eighths Jimmy Taylor and winger Caleb Havery in quick succession had the hosts 19-3 ahead.

Otago’s defeat is their first in the Championship this season. Otago have only had three Moascar Cup challenges this millennium. In 2006 they were destroyed by national champions Christchurch Boys’ High School 44-0 and in 2018 came unstuck against the same opponent 29-26.

