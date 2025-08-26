Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

All Blacks v South Africa: Paul Lewis: Why bloody awful loss to Argentina may be a one-off - Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

NZ Herald sports journalist and Newstalk ZB's Nathan Lim on the Herald NOW sports panel.
Paul Lewis
Opinion by Paul Lewis
Paul Lewis writes about rugby, cricket, league, football, yachting, golf, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • Scott Robertson’s All Blacks struggled against Argentina, highlighting issues with discipline.
  • The team lost three players to yellow cards, impacting their performance significantly.
  • Robertson’s side need to improve their kicking game and backline strategies ahead of facing South Africa.

It may be, borrowing Sir Steve Hansen’s quote, that the second test against the Pumas was Scott Robertson’s “dunny” moment. As in, the flushing of.

Hansen came up with that elegant phrase to describe moving on after a poor performance when the All Blacks struggled to beat Italy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save