Asenathi Ntlabakanye of South Africa. Photo / Getty Images

Prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye has been ruled out of South Africa’s tour of New Zealand after returning an “adverse analytic finding”, SA Rugby announced today.

The 26-year-old tested positive for an unspecified “non-performance enhancing substance” during random testing by the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (SAIDS).

“Ntlabakanye disputes that he has committed an anti-doping violation,” said SA Rugby in a statement.

“The non-performance enhancing substance for which he tested positive was prescribed by a specialist physician early in 2025 for medical reasons and taken with the approval and the supervision of a medical doctor specifically appointed to manage the medical affairs of professional rugby players.”

The statement went on to say that Ntlabakanye had been “transparent” in his declarations and actions.