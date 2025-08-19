Liam Napier details the latest on the All Blacks from Buenos Aires. Video / NZ Herald

South Africa have made 10 changes to their starting team for their second Rugby Championship match against Australia at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus announced the new-look team today and said the Springboks were determined to “get things right” after their shock 38-22 defeat against the same opponents in Johannesburg last weekend.

Four of the changes were because of injuries to captain Siya Kolisi as well as wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Centre Jesse Kriel, one of five survivors from the Johannesburg defeat, will captain the team for the second time in his career.

Prop Ox Nche, who also played last Saturday, will be vice-captain for the first time.