South Africa v Australia: Springboks move captain Siya Kolisi to No 8 for Rugby Championship opener

AFP
3 mins to read

Sports journalists Bonnie Jansen and Christopher Reive join Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will start at No 8 for the first time in a test when they begin their Rugby Championship defence in Johannesburg on Saturday against Australia.

The 34-year-old double Rugby World Cup winner, who makes his 94th Test appearance, is usually to be found on the

