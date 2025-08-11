South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will start at No 8 for the first time in a test when they begin their Rugby Championship defence in Johannesburg on Saturday against Australia.

The 34-year-old double Rugby World Cup winner, who makes his 94th Test appearance, is usually to be found on the flank but has operated in the position for his franchise, the Durban-based Sharks.

He will do it for the first time for the Boks largely because the other leading contenders are all unavailable.

Regular No 8 Jasper Wiese is serving a four-match ban after head-butting a rival in a warm-up victory over Italy last month.

Other options Elrigh Louw and Cameron Hanekom suffered serious pre-Springbok season injuries and are unlikely to be available this year.