All the action from the Warriors’ clash with the Broncos at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium.

Shaun Johnson’s Achilles injury means Chanel Harris-Tavita will move into the halves to partner Te Maire Martin, when the Warriors host the Brisbane Broncos at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night.

Johnson, 33, has been ruled out for at least four weeks after suffering another injury blow in last weekend’s record-equalling 66-6 loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

And after spending the last two weeks on the interchange bench, Harris-Tavita returns to the starting NRL side in the No 6 jersey, to reform his halves combination with Martin.

The pair combined in victories over the Penrith Panthers and the Dolphins earlier this season, before Johnson returned to full fitness from a pectoral injury.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returns on the right wing, after sitting out the defeat to the Titans through suspension after being sent to the sin bin and charged with dangerous contact in the defeat to the Melbourne Storm.

Elsewhere, Kurt Capewell will back up from State of Origin duties on Wednesday night, and slots in on the bench in the No 17 jersey.

Fellow back-rower Mitch Barnett has also been named after State of Origin, albeit as 18th man for New South Wales.

Harris-Tavita’s move into the starting side also sees the return of Freddy Lussick, who comes on to the interchange bench in the No 14.

After getting their season back on track with three straight victories, back-to-back defeats to the Storm and Titans have left Andrew Webster’s side on the back foot in the race for a top-eight finish and making the post-season.

However, the Broncos have had similar struggles this year, and are seventh on the ladder after their first 14 games, having lost halfback Adam Reynolds to a bicep injury for most of the season.

Warriors team v Brisbane Broncos, Saturday 5pm at Go Media Stadium

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

4. Adam Pompey

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Te Maire Martin

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Jackson Ford

11. Marata Niukore

12. Mitchell Barnett

13. Tohu Harris (c)

Interchange

14. Freddy Lussick

15. Dylan Walker

16. Jazz Tevaga

17. Kurt Capewell

Reserves

18. Tom Ale

20. Jacob Laban

21. Edward Kosi

22. Taine Tuaupiki

23. Moala Taufa-Graham