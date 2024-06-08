Advertisement
Warriors coach Andrew Webster’s mid-season assessment

Michael Burgess
By
6 mins to read
"We are in a way better position now than we were at the start of the season," says Warriors coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have reached the halfway point of their season. Ahead of the match with the Cowboys tonight, Michael Burgess analyses the campaign so far, before coach Andrew Webster has an exclusive chat with the Herald for a progress report on 2024.

