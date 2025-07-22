Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rising netball stars push for Silver Ferns selection after strong season - LockerRoom

By Merryn Anderson
LockerRoom·
6 mins to read

Carys Stythe has spread her wings and moved to another level since transferring from the Mystics to the Steel in 2025. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography, Newsroom

Carys Stythe has spread her wings and moved to another level since transferring from the Mystics to the Steel in 2025. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography, Newsroom

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Merryn Anderson for LockerRoom

A handful of players on the Silver Ferns’ periphery have made strong cases for inclusion in a condensed netball premiership season, Merryn Anderson writes.

As another season of the ANZ Premiership nears its conclusion, eyes will be turning to the upcoming international netball season.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save