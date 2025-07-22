LockerRoom takes a look at four players pushing for their first Ferns test cap, and two premiership rookie standouts to look out for in the future.

Filda Vui’s clutch super shot has been outstanding in the new format competition. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

Filda Vui

Filda Vui is by no means a new face in the ANZ Premiership, making her first appearance in 2020.

However, being paired with Grace Nweke at the Northern Mystics meant Vui often took a backseat when it came to scoring goals, sometimes simply used as a second feeder to Nweke.

In 2025, that’s all changed. When Mystics goal shoot Donnell Wallam was ruled out of part of the season with injury, a leader needed to step up in the shooting circle, and Vui did so.

Vui has the highest volume of two-point shots in the domestic competition, sinking 28 from 44 attempts this season. Her calm head in the circle and connections with her midcourters have shown her to be a proficient goal attack who could see higher honours soon.

An uncapped Silver Fern, Vui was named in the team for the Netball Quad Series in January 2022 but didn’t take the court, and hasn’t managed to crack the squad since.

Saviour Tui’s smile is deceiving – seen here wrestling for possession with Mystics’ Catherine Hall. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

Saviour Tui

Often stuck on the bench, or behind a seasoned goal shoot, Saviour Tui has made a name for herself ever since moving to the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic in 2024 – having played two seasons for the Mystics and then two for the Steel.

The third-most prolific shooter in the ANZ Premiership, Tui has thrived at goal shoot alongside Silver Fern Ameliaranne Ekenasio. She’s also shown her range, with 27 super shots – the second highest in the competition.

While she may not have the height of other goal shooters, at 189cm, Tui makes up for it with her athleticism and strong balance on the baseline. The 23-year-old’s ability to rein in feeds and stay strong under the hoop could make her a great option up against international defenders for the Silver Ferns.

A former New Zealand Secondary Schools representative, Tui has been a member of the NZ A and Ferns development squads, and even played for Samoa in 2022.

Georgie Edgecombe goes from strength to strength with every season in the Magic. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

Georgie Edgecombe

Georgie Edgecombe is a player who’s gone from strength to strength. Still growing in her fifth full season with the Magic, the midcourter’s athletic skills and physical strength are an asset to her team.

Often seen at wing defence, Edgecombe finished the 2025 ANZ Premiership season with an impressive 33 deflections, one of the top in the competition. She also had 13 clean intercepts and 17 pick ups, with a never-give-up attitude for her side.

Also with 33 feeds and 37 centre pass receives, she has shown she can be used at centre and is steady through the midcourt too. Previously a member of the NZA and Silver Ferns development squad, this could be the year Edgecombe pushes for that black dress.

Carys Stythe was a spectacular signing for Steel in 2025. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

Carys Stythe

Carys Stythe has been touted as a future Silver Fern for years now, after making her debut for the Mystics. But a move down south to the Southern Steel this year has seen a huge change in her game, and the call may be coming soon.

Finishing top of the ladder in defensive rebounds with 21, Stythe’s height in the defensive circle has made her one of the country’s top goal keeps. She was a key member of the Steel team, reliable at the back of the court. A member of the Silver Ferns development squad, Stythe could very well see herself in the national team this year.

But keep an eye out for former teammate Catherine Hall. Finding her feet at the Mystics after being largely kept on the bench, Hall now tops the season for deflections and intercepts and could find herself challenging some experienced players for that black dress. With Hall playing in the grand final on July 20, she still has one more game left to impress the Ferns selectors.

Rookie Sophia Lafaiali’i shored up the Mystics shooting end while Wallam was injured. Photo / Mystics

Sophia Lafaiali’i

When Wallam went down injured in round three, the Mystics had the choice of finding an international or retired player to cover the goal shoot bib. Instead, they looked to their development players, specifically 20-year-old Sophia Lafaiali’i.

Many thought the Mystics may struggle without Wallam, with wing attack Peta Toeava known for her pinpoint accurate feeds to taller shooters. But Lafaiali’i didn’t skip a beat, playing a full 60 minutes in her second game, and only missing one goal.

Shooting at 93% accuracy, Lafaiali’i has scored 137 goals since being introduced to the Mystics side. She’s also since been rewarded with a call-up to trial for the NZ U21 team to play in the Netball World Youth Cup in September.

Holly Mather in action for Tactix against her sister’s side, Stars. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

Holly Mather

In her first fully contracted season, Holly Mather has been busy. Playing in every game for the Tactix, Mather averages 52 minutes on court per game, typically running around at centre.

Mather had played for both the Marvels and the Comets in the National Netball League, before making the step up to the ANZ Premiership, joining the Stars as injury replacement last season. Being able to play for the Stars alongside older sister Lisa in the midcourt was a special moment for the family from the Far North.

With a massive 202 feeds this season, Mather’s error rate was very low for a new player and she slotted into the Tactix environment seamlessly.

Her reliability throughout court was impressive, and the likelihood of her being snapped up for another season in the ANZ Premiership will be very high after her showings on court this year.

Tactix and Steel will face off in the ANZ Premiership elimination final at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch on Sunday, at 7.30pm. The game will be live on Sky Sport.

