Netball ANZ Premiership: Magic narrowly lose to Pulse in tense contest

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic have narrowly lost against the Pulse. Photo / John Cowpland, Michael Bradley photography

The Avis Magic narrowly lost to Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse in a tense contest in front of a full-house home crowd in Tauranga on Saturday.

With scores tied in the final minute, a super shot from the visitors broke the deadlock putting the final score at 56-54.

