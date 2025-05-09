Steel fans may also have a second team to root for, with two more Southerners heading north to the Tactix. Donna Wilkins (head coach) and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit will lead the team in red and black, having both worked for Tactix last season.

And Temepara Bailey returns home from coaching in Australia to take charge of the Stars, with Silver Ferns veteran Leana de Bruin as her assistant.

There are many changes to the competition itself this year, with the introduction of the two-point shot being the biggest. Teams will have the last five minutes of every quarter to score long-range goals for two points. So, look for quick substitutions and new tactics as the minutes wind down.

The competition is also much shorter this year, with each team facing each other only twice (rather than three times). No team can afford to have a slow start, with every game now counting more than ever.

Northern Mystics

2024 finish: 1st

2025 team: Donnell Wallam, Filda Vui, Hannah Glen, Peta Toeava, Katie Te Ao, Tayla Earle, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Catherine Hall, Holly Rae (née Fowler), Charlotte Manley

In: Wallam (Australia), Rae (Stars), Manley

Out: Grace Nweke (NSW Swifts), Phoenix Karaka (maternity), Carys Stythe (Steel)

Coach: Tia Winikerei

It was the biggest off-season news – Grace Nweke departing the Northern Mystics after six seasons to compete in the Australian domestic league.

Searching for an ANZ Premiership three-peat, the Mystics may be without their star shooter, but have found themselves with a transtasman swap.

Standing at the same height as Nweke, Donnell Wallam moves over from the Queensland Firebirds, a strong goal shoot option. Keep an eye out for Peta Toeava moving into goal attack during the two-point period, for her dead-eye long shot.

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson will lead the defensive end, with Phoenix Karaka welcoming her second child in April, and Carys Stythe departing to the Steel.

Once the strong midcourt trio of Toeava, Te Ao and Earle learn to feed Wallam, coach Tia Winikerei will be confident in her systems to get the reigning champions firing again.

The Mystics huddle before last year's ANZ Premiership final. Photo / Photosport

Central Pulse

2024 finish: 2nd

2025 team: Amelia Walmsley, Tiana Metuarau, Khiarna Williams, Whitney Souness, Maddy Gordon, Fa’amu Ioane, Ainsleyana Puleiata, Laura Balmer, Parris Mason, Kelly Jackson

In: Puleiata, Balmer

Out: Kelea Iongi, Parris Petera (Tactix)

Coach: Anna Andrews-Tasola

Plagued by injuries last season, the Pulse still managed to finish top of the table, with their adaptability coming into play as players rotated. Coach Anna Andrews-Tasola will be bringing confidence into her second season with the side, who were just one goal short of winning the title last year.

Walmsley and Metuarau have a solid combination in the circle and will be bolstered by the addition of Amorangi Malesala for the beginning of the season. The former Stars shooter will temporarily fill in for Khiarna Williams, as she recovers from a shoulder injury sustained in pre-season.

Defender Kelly Jackson continues to show her form, being honoured with the Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award last year – her third consecutive time being awarded the trophy for the top Kiwi netballer across domestic and international games. She’ll team up with new Silver Fern Parris Mason.

Pulse's Maddy Gordon in action last year. Photo / Photosport

Mainland Tactix

2024 finish: 3rd

2025 team: Ellie Bird, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Martina Salmon, Holly Mather, Erikana Pedersen, Paris Lokotui, Parris Petera, Karin Burger, Jane Watson, Charli Fidler

In: Salmon (Pulse/Steel), Mather, Petera (Pulse), Fidler (Australia)

Out: Aliyah Dunn (Steel), Jess Allan, Kimiora Poi (Steel), Greer Sinclair (Stars), Kate Lloyd

Coach: Donna Wilkins

When Aliyah Dunn was rehabbing a knee injury last season, Ellie Bird stepped out of netball retirement to fill in for the shooter. One year later, she’s back in the Tactix side, having one of her best seasons last year. She’ll be teaming up with rising star Martina Salmon, who played for both the Steel and Pulse as injury cover last year, and stalwart Te Paea Selby-Rickit.

New coach Wilkins has been working with the Tactix side for years, so will be familiar with their systems, but will have a new midcourt to train, with a short season to find new combinations and connections.

Australian Charli Fidler joins the always lethal combination of Burger and Watson in the defensive end.

Martina Salmon and coach Donna Wilkins Photo / Photosport

Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic

2024 finish: 4th

2025 team: Saviour Tui, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Kate Taylor, Reeghan de Bono, Claire O’Brien, Ali Wilshier, Georgie Edgecombe, Oceane Maihi, Georgia Tong, Erena Mikaere

In: Taylor

Out: Ivana Rowland

Coach: Mary-Jane Araroa

The Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic are the team with the fewest changes from last season. Coming very close to last year’s elimination finals, they’ve only made one change, with training partner Kate Taylor being elevated to a full contract this year.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio was named the 2024 ANZ Premiership Player of the Year, and will continue a promising partnership with Tui in the shooting circle.

Fresh off making her Silver Ferns debut, Claire O’Brien will team up in the midcourt with Ali Wilshier – who returns from a knee injury. The Magic defensive end remains the same, with Mikaere signing for her sixth consecutive season with the side, after a return to the Ferns last year.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio was last year's player of the season. Photo / Photosport

Northern Stars

2024 finish: 5th

2025 team: Maia Wilson, Monica Falkner, Charlie Bell, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Samon Nathan, Lisa Mather, Greer Sinclair, Kate Burley, Lili Tokoduadua, Remi Kamo

In: Bell (Australia), Nathan, Sinclair (Tactix), Kamo (Australia)

Out: Amorangi Malesala, Rahni Samason, Emma Thompson, Holly Rae (Mystics), Khanye’-Lii Munro-Nonoa

Coach: Temepara Bailey

The Stars were unfortunately the queens of the bonus point last year, with a number of narrow losses leaving them near the bottom of the ladder.

An ACL injury to midcourt star Mila Reuelu-Buchanan was tough for the Stars, so her return will be welcome. She teams up with Samon Nathan, back from having her first child, and Greer Sinclair, moving north from the Tactix.

Monica Falkner was used as injury cover last year, but returns to a full contract this year, shooting alongside Maia Wilson and Australian Charlie Bell, who at 1.96m is the equal tallest player in the competition.

Former head coach Kiri Wills has departed for the Queensland Firebirds this year, where defender Remi Kamo comes from, as Bailey returns home to coach the Stars.

Temepara Bailey and Leana de Bruin after a Stars pre-season match against the Magic. Photo / Sideline Studios

Southern Steel

2024 finish: 6th

2025 team: Aliyah Dunn, Georgia Heffernan, Summer Temu, Serina Daunakamakama, Kate Heffernan, Renee Savai’inaea, Kimiora Poi, Abby Lawson, Carys Stythe, Dakota Thomas

In: Dunn (Tactix), Temu, Daunakamakama, Poi (Tactix), Stythe (Mystics), Thomas (Australia)

Out: Grace Namana, Jen O’Connell, Shannon Saunders, Ivari Christie, Jeanté Strydom, Taneisha Fifita

Coach: Wendy Frew

The Southern Steel have a tough ask this season, with only four remaining players from the 10 who signed contracts at the beginning of last year. After a winless 2023, they managed two victories last year, but will be looking for a fresh start under new head coach Frew – a Steel stalwart.

Aliyah Dunn returns to her southern roots, and teams up with Summer Temu, who made her premiership debut last year. The Heffernan twins provide much needed experience to the side.

Midcourter Kimiora Poi makes the move south from the Tactix, and promising young defender Carys Stythe joins the team all the way from the Mystics. With a shorter season this year, the Steel will have to hit the ground running with all their new combinations.

Renee Savai'inaea in action for the Steel last season. Photo / Photosport

This story was originally published at Newsroom.co.nz and is republished with permission.