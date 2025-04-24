Written in the Stars: Netball icons reunited

“It’s really important the players get the same message from us, and understand we’re in unison and we’re tight. So yeah, we do finish off each other’s sentences…”
“…and we did before we even started this,” de Bruin, 47, finishes for her.
For the past three years, Bailey has lived in Australia, as head coach of the Gold Coast Titans (where her son, Erin Clark, was also playing league in the NRL).
De Bruin finished her playing career with the Stars in 2022 and has since been focused on her job in the construction industry, and being mum to her teenage son, Caleb.
Their reunion, you could say, was written in the Stars.
When Kiri Wills announced last July that she was leaving the franchise after seven seasons to become head coach of the Queensland Firebirds in the Suncorp Super Netball league, de Bruin texted Bailey and asked if she’d thought about returning home to Auckland to coach.
“She said, ‘Oh we’ll see’,” says de Bruin. “So as soon as I heard she’d got the role, I told her I’d really love to coach with her, if that was in her plans. She said the first person she thought of was me, and that we’d make quite a good team.
“I didn’t know how I’d make it work logistically, but I hoped my employer would be understanding.”
Bailey says it was “weird” de Bruin beat her to the call, “because I was going to call her that afternoon, but Australian time.
“It’s been so nice to have her here, because I don’t have to worry. I just say a sentence, and she’s like, ‘Yeah, got it’. And if she doesn’t agree with something, she’ll speak up. I think we’re at that stage of our relationship where that’s not going to hurt anyone’s feelings.”
The young Proteas defender wasn’t playing in that series, recovering from glandular fever, but Bailey made an effort to come and speak to her at a game.
“I remember this lovely, bubbly little Māori girl who came over to say ‘hi’,” de Bruin says.
“Bubby is such an all-round freakin’ awesome person.”
They bonded when de Bruin moved to New Zealand for netball, both playing for the Northern Force, coached by Yvonne Willering, in the National Bank Cup.
“Coming out of South Africa, young and green and struggling with the adjustment, they took me under their wing,” de Bruin says.
“Bubby was brilliant at making me feel comfortable. Her, Sulu [Fitzpatrick] and Vilimaina [Davu] really looked after me – and still do. Then Bubby and I were together through the Mystics, the Ferns and then the Stars [both foundation players in 2017].
“But whenever things got tough, she was always the go-to person for me.”
Bailey responds: “I think it goes both ways. It’s quite a special friendship”.
In 2019, Bailey was both assistant coach and player in the Stars, and de Bruin had just returned to the side after playing for the Adelaide Thunderbirds. The team reached the grand final for the first time that year (they’ve since featured in three finals, but a title remains elusive).
After the sport sputtered through the Covid pandemic, Bailey became head coach of the Comets, in the league below the premiership. She felt her coaching career was in a rut when the Gold Coast Titans opportunity came up in 2022.
“It was perfect timing, and I absolutely loved it. I created a pathway from scratch in the Gold Coast for young girls and boys who loved the game of netball. Before then players had to go to Brisbane to get ahead,” she says.
“There was no culture – or it was a totally different culture to what we have in New Zealand. It was really eye-opening.
“On the court, players were all about themselves, and had their blinkers on, to the point where I’d say, ‘Did you even know your teammate was there?’ So it was about giving them the knowledge about how you work together as a team.
“I started to embed different things from a Kiwi style, like in structure, and they loved it. Away from the netball court was pretty challenging, because I did the operational side as well.”
Her first year was confronting.
“I found we didn’t have the right people in the mix… I had to put my big girl pants on and say ‘Oh, you’re not for us’. When I was younger, I hated any confrontational conversations, so I learned a lot from that,” she says.
“The Gold Coast Titans are very professional and have all the resources at their fingertips in the rugby league space, so it was very cool soaking up all their knowledge.
“I learned heaps about myself as a person, too, and I think I know who I am as a coach now. I’m Temepara, the coach, as opposed to Temepara, the former Silver Fern who became a coach.”
De Bruin apologises to Bailey that she can’t do more for her.
“I’d love to give more, but I can’t,” she says.
Bailey is more than understanding. She knows her assistant is juggling her first coaching role with a fulltime job – as project manager with Octa Project Management.
Living in the far south of Auckland, de Bruin works between Hamilton and Auckland Airport, where she’s been managing the fit-out of the domestic terminal. She ties in her two days in Auckland with Stars trainings.
“I said to Jane, our manager, ‘I’ll collapse in July’,” she laughs.
“I would love to be more involved in the planning and support Bubby a bit more, but real life gets in the way. Once the season starts [on May 10] it should be a little easier.”
De Bruin loves the “buzz” of giving back to the game where she made her name as an athletic, dogged in-circle defender, who played 138 internationals. But the challenges stretch beyond getting to trainings on time.
“The game has changed quite a lot and it’s definitely a different environment now – with a different generation of players. How you treat them is challenging at times,” she says.
“I’m having to learn how to get my message across to the players that we’re going to be different, and getting them to buy into that. I think the trust is there, though.
“Some of them were with us in the past when we had some success, and you can be brutally honest with them because they know we’re only doing it to get the best out of them.
“If they didn’t know me, they’d probably think ‘Oh my gosh, this girl is so grumpy!’”
“Because Vlooi played in Australia, we’ve talked about how we can incorporate the one-on-one defence style, but still not lose our New Zealand flavour,” Bailey says.
“It may not look like we’re all doing full man-on-man, there are little parts of our game where we expect it will happen.”
De Bruin says it hasn’t been easy getting the players to understand how the coaches want them to defend.
“When they get fatigued or under pressure, they go back to whatever defence they were playing. But they’ll get used to it and trust the process.
“We believe it will work – once they have success with it, it will make sense,” she says.
Bailey – who continues to be a consultant to Titans netball – has experience with the new two-point shot being introduced to the ANZ Premiership for the first time; the Titans played it in Netball Queensland’s Sapphire Series last season.
Temepara Bailey is one of three past Silver Ferns who will make their head coach debut when the ANZ Premiership starts on May 10; Donna Wilkins is coaching the Tactix, and Wendy Frew is leading the Steel.