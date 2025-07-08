Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic will take on the Pulse in Tauranga on Saturday. Photo / John Cowpland, Michael Bradley photography

The Magic showed heart and determination in Christchurch, pushing the Tactix in a competitive contest, but just fell short in the end as the home side took a 68–57 win.

Both teams had plenty to play for in this Round 9 clash, the Tactix chasing maximum points to keep their hopes of hosting the grand final alive.

Meanwhile, the Magic were determined to disrupt the race and continue building momentum in their penultimate match.

The Magic had a confident start to the match, applying pressure to upset the Tactix’s flow early.

Turnovers forced by the defensive unit allowed the visitors to edge ahead in the opening minutes, before the home side settled into their rhythm late in the first quarter.