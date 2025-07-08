Wing defence player Georgie Edgecombe was a standout through the midcourt, working tirelessly to slow the Tactix transition and force errors.
In the attacking end, Magic shooters remained composed under pressure, with captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio once again leading from the front.
Ekenasio nailed six of eight super shots, while the team collectively sank seven two-pointers to stay within striking range through the second half.
Despite a strong response from the Magic after halftime, including a 13-goal quarter that forced a tactical timeout from the home side, the Tactix held firm.
Their experienced defensive duo of Jane Watson and Karin Burger made life tough in the circle, while Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Ellie Bird led a clinical attack, supported by the feeding accuracy of Erikana Pedersen.
While the result didn’t end up the Magic’s way, their persistence, two-point shooting accuracy and second-half fight were on full display.
The team is still fifth on the ladder with two wins, two bonus points and eight points total, behind the Steel with 14 points and just ahead of the Stars with three points.
The Magic are now preparing to play the Pulse in Tauranga on Saturday.