Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Netball: Home crowd rallies behind Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
2 mins to read

The Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic's Saviour Tui (left) battles with the Northern Stars' Kayla Johnson at the Pullman Arena in Auckland. Photo / Michael Bradley

The Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic's Saviour Tui (left) battles with the Northern Stars' Kayla Johnson at the Pullman Arena in Auckland. Photo / Michael Bradley

The sold-out sign has officially gone up for the AVIS Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic’s upcoming ANZ Premiership home game in Tauranga against the Central Pulse at Baypark Arena today.

The Tauranga fixture continues to be a highlight on the Magic calendar, with strong community support and a passionate home

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times