The Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic's Saviour Tui (left) battles with the Northern Stars' Kayla Johnson at the Pullman Arena in Auckland. Photo / Michael Bradley
The sold-out sign has officially gone up for the AVIS Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic’s upcoming ANZ Premiership home game in Tauranga against the Central Pulse at Baypark Arena today.
The Tauranga fixture continues to be a highlight on the Magic calendar, with strong community support and a passionate homecrowd, making it one of the most anticipated matches of the season, according to head coach Mary-Jane Araroa.
The team always feel the love when they play in the Bay of Plenty region, Araroa said.
“We love playing in Tauranga – the support is incredible and the energy in the stadium gives us a real lift. This is where we train during the week, so it feels like home. To see the stands full again means a lot to the whole team.”
Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with doors opening at 1.30pm for a fantastic curtain-raiser between the Waikato Bay of Plenty and Central Pulse men’s teams, set to begin at 2pm. There will be plenty of other activities to keep everyone busy before the main-game centre pass from 4pm.
As well as the Tauranga home fixture, the Magic’s 2025 ANZ Premiership home games included four at Globox Arena in Hamilton.
On May 19, they lost to the Southern Steel (41-69), on May 25, they lost to the Mainland Tactix (44-48), on June 2, they won against the Northern Stars (72-51) and on June 21, they lost the Hobbiton Cup game to the Northern Mystics (51-63).
The Magic’s away games have been also full of excitement, losing 57-44 to the Pulse in Palmerston North on May 10, beating the Stars 71-54 in Auckland on June 9, losing 40-38 to the Mystics in Auckland on June 16 and losing 65-56 to the Steel in Invercargill on June 28.
Magic operations manager Janette Douglas said the response from Tauranga fans had been outstanding, and the coach agreed.
“Last season’s game in Tauranga was a sell-out and to see it happen again this year, and this early, is really special,” Araroa said.
“We know how much this team means to the community here and with support from the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund, we’re looking forward to putting on a great show for our final home game of the round-robin matches.”
This is the Magic’s only Tauranga fixture and the last game of this season.