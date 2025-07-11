The Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic's Saviour Tui (left) battles with the Northern Stars' Kayla Johnson at the Pullman Arena in Auckland. Photo / Michael Bradley

The sold-out sign has officially gone up for the AVIS Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic’s upcoming ANZ Premiership home game in Tauranga against the Central Pulse at Baypark Arena today.

The Tauranga fixture continues to be a highlight on the Magic calendar, with strong community support and a passionate home crowd, making it one of the most anticipated matches of the season, according to head coach Mary-Jane Araroa.

The team always feel the love when they play in the Bay of Plenty region, Araroa said.

“We love playing in Tauranga – the support is incredible and the energy in the stadium gives us a real lift. This is where we train during the week, so it feels like home. To see the stands full again means a lot to the whole team.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, with doors opening at 1.30pm for a fantastic curtain-raiser between the Waikato Bay of Plenty and Central Pulse men’s teams, set to begin at 2pm. There will be plenty of other activities to keep everyone busy before the main-game centre pass from 4pm.