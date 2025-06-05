Hip hip hip, ray ray ray … It’s the post-game ritual that has been part of netball for as long as anyone can remember. But should New Zealand’s elite players ditch the group huddle?
The sight of opposing teams linking armsin a circle after a game has been a common one for years, even in international matches.
In a recent ANZ Premiership match, the two teams came together like they always do to acknowledge each other. But in the commentary box for the TVNZ broadcast, Silver Fern Phoenix Karaka observed that it’s not something everyone wants to do.
“I’m not a fan. Obviously, when you’re winning and you’ve won the game, it’s all good, but when you’ve lost a game like that – you don’t want to see the other team,” Karaka said.
“They play each other every two or three days, and discussions started then around is it too much to be coming into a huddle when you’re still in the heat of the battle and after every single game?”
Former Silver Ferns captain and coach Yvonne Willering said that, in her day, the players thanked the opposition and the umpire and then went back to their own team.
“Why would you at that stage want to get in a huddle with the opposition? People sort of say it’s all about the game out on court and afterwards you can be mates, but to me it’s too soon after the game.
“It’s a bit like I have a problem with a team doing high-fives when they really haven’t played that well in a particular quarter.
“While it’s not a major, I totally understand why the Australians are no longer doing that. I think players themselves [in New Zealand] have been looking at that. I think a handshake and then just moving on has more merit,” Willering said.
Tactix captain Erikana Pedersen said the huddle could feel forced at times.
“Sometimes I question why we do that, and is it ... just kind of a nice way to end things out? But when you lose, you don’t want to be in a huddle with the people you just lost to, so I can see why the Australian teams have stopped that this season and maybe that’s something we need to look at doing.”
But some people in the sport, such as Mystics captain Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, believe the huddle tradition is one of the things that makes netball so unique.
“We’re trying to play the best brand of netball that we can play to make it a really strong game in our country and I think a part of that is doing it as a collective, so I think to come together at the end of the game and congratulate each other and just celebrate each other I think is powerful in a women’s sport and any sport in general, so I’m happy to keep doing it.”
Pulse captain and Silver Fern veteran Kelly Jackson said she liked the act of camaraderie and respect between the sides.
“I think it’s nice to acknowledge the team and everyone goes out there to put their best foot forward, so I think it shows a lot of sportsmanship to be able to be, I guess, humble in victory, gracious in defeat.”
Magic midcourter Georgie Edgecombe said she liked what the Australian teams had done.
“Of course, shake hands and pay respect to each other after the game, but there’s probably no need for a huddle and chat, the same thing gets said every week.”
Mystics shooter Filda Vui said that, when her side played the Stars in round one, it was an opportunity to empathise with their opponents.
“Three of their players got injured and got carried off the court. Mickey [Sokolich-Beatson] shared a few words just to say we felt for them because those are our sisters and we used to play and grew up with them in Auckland, so that’s why it’s kind of nice too, to just share a few words because that was really sad.”
Former Silver Fern and current Tactix coach Donna Wilkins also used to play basketball for New Zealand. She said other sports did not share the tradition, and she wondered how authentic it was.