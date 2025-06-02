Playing @SuperNetball definitely wasn't on Casey Kopua's 2025 bingo card 🤯



“It’s definitely a lot faster [in Australia] but I feel like you can get away with a bit more in the circle.

“I definitely think for me it’s my mind and being able to concentrate and focus those channels again, but I can only go up from here hopefully.”

Kopua is signed on for three weeks, with an extension possible.

“One of the things I love about her is she’s a winner,” said Fitzgerald.

“I think that will be incredible for our team.”

Fitzgerald coached Kopua at the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic when there was a trans-Tasman competition.

Kopua also played with Giants stalwarts Jo Harten and Jamie-Lee Price at the Magic.

Giants defender Erin O’Brien said it was a cool experience playing alongside Kopua.

“Getting Casey back there was an amazing experience, I’ve learnt so much from her,” said O’Brien.

“I never felt lost, always felt comfortable. It was so cool.”

The Giants are last in the standings and are about to face the Adelaide Thunderbirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning.

If the Giants do extend Kopua’s tenure, she could end up facing off against the unbeaten New South Wales Swifts, who have Silver Ferns shooter Grace Nweke in their team.