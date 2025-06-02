Did you get pigeon-holed into writing about women’s sports?

In my first job, at the Bay of Plenty Times, I was a general news reporter, but the sports editor, Kevin Savage, asked me to cover the local netball competition. I was not impressed – I’d only ever played 10 minutes of netball at school (fell over, grazed my knees on the asphalt, and never walked on to a netball court again). But he told me to write about the people more than the sport, and that’s become my compass. Sir Terry McLean, who I was privileged to work alongside when I first started in sports journalism, once told me, “The human story is the best story”. So even if I was assigned to women’s sport, it was okay, because I was weaving the stories of interesting and often outstanding people into the match reports.

Have you ever had a woman boss? Who are your female mentors?

I’ve never had a female boss in sports reporting, but some of the best editors I’ve worked with in my freelancing career have been women. The wonderful Carroll du Chateau at canvas taught me how to craft a feature story and was an incredible mentor. Michelle Crawshaw always trusted me with fascinating assignments. And my cousin Fiona Rotherham, then editor of Unlimited magazine, made business stories relatable and human.

Among the women I look up to today is Shirley Hooper – vice-president of World Netball and heavily involved in artistic swimming in New Zealand – and also a cousin. Storytelling runs in our McClean genes. Speaking of, my parents were both great mentors – Dad gave my sister and I our love of watching sport, and Mum taught me how to write.

How much has it changed in sports journalism for young women?

I honestly don’t think the dial has moved enough. It’s just as hard to get a job in a sports newsroom now as it was back in 1986. There are some excellent female sports reporters right now – Dana Johannsen at RNZ is a multiple-time sports journalist of the year; the TVNZ sports team has a strong female representation, including the super-talented Jordan Oppert. Yet we’re still the minority, and the only way that’s going to change is with more female sports editors.

Something I’ve been really proud we’ve been able to do through LockerRoom is introducing more female voices to sports writing, and giving two women – Ashley Stanley and Merryn Anderson – scholarships to work at Newsroom. Through these wāhine, I discovered I love mentoring.

Ashley Stanley and Suzanne McFadden at Eden Park. Photo / Paul Enticott

What’s your approach when setting out to interview someone?

Great question! For a LockerRoom long read (you know all my stories are long!) I research, but not to the point where I think I know everything about the person. There needs to be that element of curiosity, where I want to learn more for the readers, so I can share something new. And I never call it an interview – it’s always a chat. And there’s no such thing as a stupid question.

What stories do you look back on with most pride? What makes you happiest about stories you find and publish?

During the 1995 America’s Cup in San Diego, I wrote a story about Team New Zealand’s superstitions on Black Magic – Sir Russell Coutts always the last man on the boat, and Sir Peter Blake wearing his lucky red socks. The rest is history. I’ve loved telling stories about women that show how resilient they are, and how much more they have to do to be successful. Sportswomen who’ve returned to the top as mums, especially in the “From Here to Maternity” series in LockerRoom.

What makes me happiest about publishing stories? When one person tells you they read it, and it helped them through something they were facing. Like the RED-S stories we’ve told over the years. If you can make a difference in one person’s life, it’s a win.

Your RED-S stories opened a lot of people’s eyes. How’d that story come about?

American athlete Mary Cain broke her silence on the mistreatment she received while she was training under the all-male support team at the Nike Oregon Project, and how the win-at-all-costs mentality had made her ill. She had all the symptoms of RED-S, a syndrome I hadn’t really heard of, but it turned out there were Kiwi athletes who weren’t fuelling their bodies to match the energy they were expending. The more we wrote about RED-S, the more athletes came forward with their own health battles. Hopefully, we’ve helped some young women spot the signs in time.

Are women in sport getting a fair crack now at representation, competition, professionalism, payment, crowd support, media?

Look, the three World Cups hosted by New Zealand in 2022 and ‘23 were phenomenal for women’s sport here – they opened so many eyes to just how entertaining and enthralling women’s sport is. The media coverage of women’s sport spiked to 28% – higher than I ever expected to see in my career. But things have slipped away since then – it’s as though we need the big events, like the Olympics, to remind the public how talented our female athletes are.

Covid hasn’t helped the situation – if there’s a funding cut, it’s most likely the women’s programme in a sport will be the first to feel it. Pay equity in some sports is still a pipe dream, and there aren’t enough women’s coaches at the top level of most sports. There’s still so much work to do.

But LockerRoom has had amazing readership, as recently as the past fortnight, which highlights that people still want to read interesting stories about women in sport.

Who would you most want to spend time with, write about – for LockerRoom or for a book?

That’s a tough question! Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Emma Twigg and Sophie Devine immediately come to mind. Writing a book is hard yakka though, and I don’t think I’ll be rushing back into one. But the two books I’ve written, Striking Gold and Honey, are two of my proudest achievements (alongside my two sons, and two grandsons, obviously).

And, what was your first thought when Government House sent you word of your MNZM nomination?

It was a Friday, I think, and I wasn’t feeling 100%t, so I’d just had a nap. I woke up to an email from Government House and I immediately panicked. I thought it must be a long weekend, and this email was the media list of honour recipients, and I’d quickly have to prepare a LockerRoom story for Monday! Then I opened it, read it, and read it again and bawled my eyes out. A recognition like this is “ginormous”, as my 4-year-old grandson would say. I feel incredibly proud, humbled, and grateful to everyone who’s guided me along this crazy path, and all who’ve come with me. And that includes you, Tim. Thank you.

This story was originally published at Newsroom.co.nz and is republished with permission.