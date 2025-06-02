Advertisement
Sport
Updated

LockerRoom founder Suzanne McFadden receives King’s Birthday honour

By Tim Murphy
LockerRoom·
Sports journalist Suzanne McFadden has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Photo / Photosport

Suzanne McFadden has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the King’s Birthday Honours for her services to sports journalism and women. In this Q&A, the founder of LockerRoom and passionate advocate for better participation, media coverage and recognition for women in sport, reflects on

