Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

LockerRoom: Mystic connection – Rookie steps up for her injured idol

By Suzanne McFadden
LockerRoom·
8 mins to read

Rookie Northern Mystics shooter Sophia Lafaiali'i (centre, in blue) held her own against Central Pulse veteran Kelly Jackson (left) in her first full game of the ANZ Premiership. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography, Newsroom

Rookie Northern Mystics shooter Sophia Lafaiali'i (centre, in blue) held her own against Central Pulse veteran Kelly Jackson (left) in her first full game of the ANZ Premiership. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography, Newsroom

She shot out of nowhere – a cool-handed young shooter who helped put the Northern Mystics’ season back on track. And even Sophia Lafaiali’i never expected her rapid rise, as Suzanne McFadden discovers.

If there’s one player in world netball right now who Sophia Lafaiali’i looks up to, it’s Australian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport