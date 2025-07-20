Ellie Bird of the Tactix under pressure from Kelly Jackson of the Central Pulse during the ANZ Premiership Elimination Final. Photo / Photosport

Tactix stage second half comeback to beat Pulse and make ANZ Premiership final

After a four-year wait, the Mainland Tactix are getting another shot at a maiden ANZ Premiership title.

The Tactix produced a second half comeback over the Central Pulse this evening, winning 57-52 to book a spot in next Sunday’s ANZ Premiership final where they will look to deny the Northern Mystics a hat-trick of titles.

Trailing 30-26 at halftime, the home side took control with a five-point advantage in the third quarter eventually re-taking the lead late in the quarter before closing out the elimination final in style.

Seven straight goals flipped the contest as the Tactix assured they finished their season at home with a perfect record.

Eleanor Bird scored 47 goals, including going 14/16 in the pivotal third quarter which turned the game.