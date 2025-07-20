After a four-year wait, the Mainland Tactix are getting another shot at a maiden ANZ Premiership title.
The Tactix produced a second half comeback over the Central Pulse this evening, winning 57-52 to book a spot in next Sunday’s ANZ Premiership final where they will look to deny the NorthernMystics a hat-trick of titles.
Trailing 30-26 at halftime, the home side took control with a five-point advantage in the third quarter eventually re-taking the lead late in the quarter before closing out the elimination final in style.
Seven straight goals flipped the contest as the Tactix assured they finished their season at home with a perfect record.
Eleanor Bird scored 47 goals, including going 14/16 in the pivotal third quarter which turned the game.
Amelia Walmsley was near perfect for the Pulse, shooting 42 from 43, including some late two-point shots as they went on an 8-3 run to finish but falling short.
“We’ve known in the past we haven’t come out firing in that second half but we knew this was do or die. We haven’t been getting much ball on defense in our previous games and we just said ‘this is the last time, we might as well go out for anything and everything’,” Tactix defender Karin Burger told SKy Sport after the win.
“It wasn’t necessarily always a structure but we were just running at stuff. The attacking end was really good and solidifying it at the other end, so great teamwork today.”