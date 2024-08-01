New Zealand medals total: 5





Golden mums! Women’s double claim spectacular gold in Paris

Stand up New Zealand – you have new rowing heroes to celebrate.

Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis have continued a wonderful tradition in the women’s doubles sculls, claiming a magnificent gold in the French capital. In a remarkable race, the Kiwi duo timed their race spectacularly, with a brilliant burst in the final 700 metres.

In a tense finish, they edged the reigning Olympic champions from Romania by a whisker – but it was enough.

A magical day for the country was made even more special for the Spoors family moments after the double scull medal ceremony.

Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis celebrate Olympic gold in Paris. Photo / Photosport

Bronze for women’s four

After watching her sister take gold, Phoebe Spoors took to the water as part of the women’s four and claimed a dramatic bronze, edging a highly fancied Romanian crew.

The Kiwi four - also featuring Kerri Williams (nee Gowler), her sister Jackie Gowler and Davina Waddy - were locked in a back-and-forth duel with Romania for much of the race, as the Netherlands and Great Britain competed for gold.

Silver for men’s four

In the last race on Thursday, the men’s four ensured an impressive trifecta for New Zealand, with a gutsy silver medal.

Logan Ullrich, Matt Macdonald, Tom Murray and Oliver Maclean were pipped by the United States, who led from start to finish.

Also in the rowing, Emma Twigg won her semifinal to go into tomorrow night’s single sculls final as the favourite while Tom Mackintosh was second in his semifinal and will also feature for a medal tomorrow.

Sailing: Medal races on hold for a day

The men’s 49er crew of Isaac McHardie and Will McKenzie will have to wait another day with their medal race postponed. There was several attempts to get it underway but the lack of wind led to holding off for tomorrow. They are three points behind the Irish duo in second and eight adrift of Spanish leaders Diego Botin and Florian Trittel. A gold is certainly on the cards if they can finish high up the leaderboard.

In other sailing events, windfoilers Josh Armit (third) and Veerle ten Have (ninth) remain inside the top 10 and look to have secured spots in the knockout rounds. In the dinghy events, Tom Saunders finished his two races for underwhelming finishes of 11th and 17th. Greta Pilkington finished 21st place.

Golf: Ryan Fox starts strong at Le Golf National

Ryan Fox sits in a share of sixth after the first round of the men’s golf after firing a four-under 67. He sits four shots back from leader Hideki Matsuyama of Japan at eight-under with a 63. Two-time major winner Xander Schauffele is second after shooting a 65. Daniel Hillier shot a four-over 75 and sits near the bottom of the leaderboard.

Judo: Moira Koster out in first round

Koster was defeated by German-born Guinea athlete Marie Branser in a first-round elimination match-up.

Canoe slalom: Finn Butcher misses final

Butcher failed to progress from the semifinals after missing a gate and copping a 50s time penalty. He’ll return to action in the KX event.

Hockey: Black Sticks eliminated from medal contention

New Zealand’s hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals is over after a brutal 5-0 loss to Australia, their fourth straight defeat. It was a game that didn’t reflect the final scoreline with New Zealand creating a number of decent chances but continuing their poor streak of being unable to convert penalty corners. They have one more pool game remaining against Ireland.

Swimming: Lewis Clareburt, relay women advance

Lewis Clareburt advanced to the 200m IM semifinals which is raced this morning while the women’s 4 x 200m freestyle relay team, led by Erika Fairweather, qualified for this morning’s final. Taiko Torepe-Ormsby didn’t advance out of the heats in the splash and dash 50m freestyle.

BMX: Racing begins

Rico Bearman and Leila Walker begin their respective BMX competitions starting with the first round of racing around 6am.

