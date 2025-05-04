Advertisement
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympic triathlete Hayden Wilde breaks bones after serious bike crash in Japan

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Hayden Wilde and Nicole van der Kaay open up about their challenging Paris Olympics campaign. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Photosport
  • Hayden Wilde has broken bones and injured lungs after a bike crash.
  • The accident happened in Tokyo where he remains in hospital.
  • He had been in Japan for the Asics Tokyo Speed Race, setting a personal best in the 10km run the day before.

Kiwi Olympic triathlete Hayden Wilde is being treated in hospital for broken bones and injured lungs after a serious bike crash in Japan.

The Paris 2024 silver medallist shared a photo on Instagram from his hospital bed,, revealing he’d been badly injured while riding in Tokyo a day after he had competed in a road race and set a personal best time.

As a result, Wilde must remain in the country for several weeks to recover.

“Just thought I would update you all ... I’ve been in a bike crash,” Wilde wrote, proceeding to list his injuries.

“Broken 4 ribs, scapular broken, injured lungs.

“[I’m] surrounded with the best help ... keep you posted.”

Hayden Wilde is in hospital after a bike crash in Tokyo. Photo / Tommy Zaferes
Hayden Wilde is in hospital after a bike crash in Tokyo. Photo / Tommy Zaferes

“Pretty gutted after such a nice day yesterday.”

Wilde had been in Japan to run 10km for the Asics Tokyo Speed Race on May 3,, one day before the bike accident.

He’d hoped to beat the New Zealand national record of 27 minutes and 28 seconds over 10km, but went over by 11 seconds, completing the run in 27 minutes and 39 seconds at 7th place - still a new personal best for the triathlete.

New Zealand triathlete Hayden Wilde revealed his injuries in an update from the hospital bed. Photo / @hayden_wilde
New Zealand triathlete Hayden Wilde revealed his injuries in an update from the hospital bed. Photo / @hayden_wilde

Wilde thanked his “inner circle”, Red Bull and Asics for their support, revealing he must stay in Japan “for a few weeks on the mend as due to lungs it’s not possible to travel”.

Last month the 27-year-old competed in the Singapore T100 Triathlon World Tour event in early April.

He secured the top spot on the podium, despite it being the Kiwi’s first attempt at competing in that distance.

A T100 covers 100km of terrain, with a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run.

Wilde was awarded US$25,000 (NZ$45,000) and 35 points for his debut win, helping to “set the season off to a really good high”, he told media afterwards.

After Paris 2024, Wilde indicated he planned to move away from completing Olympic triathlon distances so he could focus on other long-distance events like the T100.

He hoped the change would aid in his preparation for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, telling RNZ he wanted to “have a mental break”.

Wilde is already the recipient of two Olympic medals, with a silver medal won in Paris last year and a bronze won during Tokyo 2020.

Save

