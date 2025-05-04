Hayden Wilde has broken bones and injured lungs after a bike crash.
The accident happened in Tokyo where he remains in hospital.
He had been in Japan for the Asics Tokyo Speed Race, setting a personal best in the 10km run the day before.
Kiwi Olympic triathlete Hayden Wilde is being treated in hospital for broken bones and injured lungs after a serious bike crash in Japan.
The Paris 2024 silver medallist shared a photo on Instagram from his hospital bed,, revealing he’d been badly injured while riding in Tokyo a day after he had competed in a road race and set a personal best time.
As a result, Wilde must remain in the country for several weeks to recover.
“Just thought I would update you all ... I’ve been in a bike crash,” Wilde wrote, proceeding to list his injuries.
He’d hoped to beat the New Zealand national record of 27 minutes and 28 seconds over 10km, but went over by 11 seconds, completing the run in 27 minutes and 39 seconds at 7th place - still a new personal best for the triathlete.
Wilde thanked his “inner circle”, Red Bull and Asics for their support, revealing he must stay in Japan “for a few weeks on the mend as due to lungs it’s not possible to travel”.
Last month the 27-year-old competed in the Singapore T100 Triathlon World Tour event in early April.
He secured the top spot on the podium, despite it being the Kiwi’s first attempt at competing in that distance.
A T100 covers 100km of terrain, with a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run.
Wilde was awarded US$25,000 (NZ$45,000) and 35 points for his debut win, helping to “set the season off to a really good high”, he told media afterwards.