“Broken 4 ribs, scapular broken, injured lungs.

“[I’m] surrounded with the best help ... keep you posted.”

Hayden Wilde is in hospital after a bike crash in Tokyo. Photo / Tommy Zaferes

“Pretty gutted after such a nice day yesterday.”

Wilde had been in Japan to run 10km for the Asics Tokyo Speed Race on May 3,, one day before the bike accident.

He’d hoped to beat the New Zealand national record of 27 minutes and 28 seconds over 10km, but went over by 11 seconds, completing the run in 27 minutes and 39 seconds at 7th place - still a new personal best for the triathlete.

New Zealand triathlete Hayden Wilde revealed his injuries in an update from the hospital bed. Photo / @hayden_wilde

Wilde thanked his “inner circle”, Red Bull and Asics for their support, revealing he must stay in Japan “for a few weeks on the mend as due to lungs it’s not possible to travel”.

Last month the 27-year-old competed in the Singapore T100 Triathlon World Tour event in early April.

He secured the top spot on the podium, despite it being the Kiwi’s first attempt at competing in that distance.

A T100 covers 100km of terrain, with a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run.

Wilde was awarded US$25,000 (NZ$45,000) and 35 points for his debut win, helping to “set the season off to a really good high”, he told media afterwards.

After Paris 2024, Wilde indicated he planned to move away from completing Olympic triathlon distances so he could focus on other long-distance events like the T100.

He hoped the change would aid in his preparation for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, telling RNZ he wanted to “have a mental break”.

Wilde is already the recipient of two Olympic medals, with a silver medal won in Paris last year and a bronze won during Tokyo 2020.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.